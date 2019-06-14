Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure In Tiny Olive Bikini

Danielle Knudson sent fans wild with a sizzling bikini shot earlier this week. On Wednesday, the gorgeous Canadian lingerie model put her insane body on display in a tiny bikini, and earned some viral attention on Instagram in the process.

The 29-year-old stunner is known for her head-turning social media posts and often shares torrid snapshots from her many lingerie and swimwear campaigns. As her 472,000 Instagram followers know all too well, her feed is brimming with enticing snaps that prove the modeling industry had just cause for hiring her.

Not one to hold back on camera, Danielle proudly showcases her killer curves each time she steps in front of the lens. And, that’s exactly what she did in her latest bikini snap.

For the photo in question, the blonde bombshell slipped into a barely-there olive bikini, putting her jaw-dropping figure on full display in the racy beach attire. Posing in a paradisiacal location on a tropical beach that unfolded its scenic view in the background of the shot, Danielle showed some serious skin in the sun-kissed snap – and sent temperatures soaring among her vast base of admirers in the process.

Designed by Sundari Swim – a California-based swimwear brand that produces “eco-conscious,” crystal-customized swimsuits and bikinis, according to their website – the skimpy two-piece beautifully flattered Danielle’s enviable physique. The stunning lingerie model flaunted her hourglass frame in the itty-bitty bikini, flashing a great expanse of toned, tanned skin.

Danielle looked nothing short of spectacular in the minuscule olive bikini. Photographed against the backdrop of lavish coconut trees with the sandy beach, the blue sea and the serene sky at her back, the fair-haired beauty showcased all of her assets in the steamy shot.

For one thing, the Canadian bombshell showed plenty of cleavage in the teeny garment. Boasting a strapless bandeau top, the scanty bikini barely contained her buxom curves, putting her shapely bust and generous décolletage area front and center. At the same time, the high-cut bikini bottom highlighted her curvy hips, drawing the eye toward her chiseled thighs.

With her hands tucked behind her head in a sultry pose, Danielle arched her back to thrust her sculpted chest into focus. In doing so, she showcased her incredibly flat stomach and washboard abs, flaunting her tiny waist as she soaked up the sun on the beach.

Needless to say, her sun-drenched bikini snap didn’t go unnoticed on Instagram. The photo racked up a little shy of 10,000 likes and 174 comments.

“Goddess,” read one of the flattering messages left by fans under the hot pic, trailed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

“Stunning Danielle!” wrote a second Instagram user, ending the comment with a heart emoji and a kiss emoji.

“God Dammmmmnn!!” penned a third person, adding a drooling emoji for emphasis, as well as a kiss emoji at the end of their post.

“Gorgeous lady,” said a fourth comment, followed by a string of flattering emojis meant to convey admiration for Danielle Knudson’s smoking-hot, beach-babe look.