Irina Shayk And Stella Maxwell Hold Hands In Florence Following Bradley Cooper Split

Following her split from actor Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk is leaning on her friends to help her get through a difficult time.

Last week, the model and Cooper made headlines after calling their relationship quits once and for all. Irina was photographed moving out of the couple’s shared home, confirming break-up rumors. But since the highly-publicized split, Shayk has been keeping herself busy by posting photos on Instagram and walking in her first runway show since the split. New photos published by The Daily Mail shows the brunette beauty strolling the streets of Florence, Italy, with pal Stella Maxwell.

In the images posted to the site, the two gorgeous ladies walk hand-in-hand while both looking totally fabulous. Shayk wears her short, dark tresses slicked back in a low-ponytail while covering the majority of her face with a big pair of black sunglasses. The 33-year-old accessorizes the outfit with a pair of oversized hoop earrings. Cooper’s ex shows off her amazing figure in a curve-hugging white dress that fits her like a glove. The model paired the look with black combat boots and held a black jacket in her hand.

And Maxwell looks just as stunning as her counterpart during the daytime stroll. Along with a pair of light-wash denim jeans, the blonde-haired beauty sported a sheer black bodysuit that just barely covered her breasts, leaving little to the imagination. Like Shayk, Maxwell wore her long, blonde locks up in a high bun as she covered her face with an oversized pair of shades.

Since the split from Cooper, Irina seems to be immersing herself in work. As fans know, the couple never made things official by walking down the aisle but they did date for four years. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, part of the reason for the couple’s split was due to the actor’s chemistry with A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. It’s no secret that Bradley and co-star Lady Gaga had undeniable chemistry in the hit film and ever since they worked together romance rumors have been flying. According to People, Bradley and Gaga share a magnetic connection.

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature.”

The same insider also touched on the rumors that plagued Cooper’s relationship with Shayk, which played a role in ending their romance.

“The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” the source revealed.

The pair shares one child — 2-year-old Lea De Seine.