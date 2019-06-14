‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Chris Harrison Teases Luke Drama Ahead, Scoop Syncs With Reality Steve Tidbits

The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that the drama between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker isn’t over yet. At the end of Episode 5, Hannah told Luke she couldn’t give him a rose after their rough one-on-one. Still, previews have shown that Luke will pop up during the next show, but now host Chris Harrison confirms previous teasers suggesting that he’ll stick around longer than that.

As The Inquisitr has detailed, spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has shared lots of great scoop about Hannah’s season via his Reality Steve site. His Bachelorette spoilers have indicated that Luke won’t be going home for several more episodes yet. However, when he does, it is apparently via an even bigger implosion than what fans saw with this recent one-on-one.

Now a new interview Harrison did with ET Online signals that Reality Steve’s spoilers are likely on the right track. For starters, Chris talked about how during Episode “5b” airing on Monday, June 17, viewers will see Luke head to church to try to sort through his challenges with Hannah.

Chris noted that Luke’s faith is part of what has drawn Hannah to him. While the show often dances around the topic of religion, it seemed important in the context of what comes down the road.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever embraced it this much, but religion and his conservative values are a big part of his life, and, in turn, became a big theme on the show because that is what will drive a lot of what’s about to happen in the coming episodes. It really goes back to his faith and that is a big connection, whether people like it or not.”

The Bachelorette spoilers teased earlier via The Inquisitr have indicated that the upcoming show will reveal what happens next with Luke and Hannah. However, the next round of dates will be held until the following show. Given the quote from Chris above, it seems clear that Luke is still involved in more than one additional episode of Hannah’s journey.

Chris Harrison is teasing a very dramatic turn on this season of #TheBachelorette. ????https://t.co/t52ChDqfdu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 14, 2019

Harrison was also asked about the explosive preview for later in the season that shows Hannah tearing into one of her suitors. The buzz has been that it is Luke who is the recipient of Hannah’s frustrations during this incident, and Chris seemed to essentially confirm this is true.

“Ironically enough, faith is what brought them together and his faith and his conservative values might be their biggest sticking point and become the biggest drive between them. Yes, obviously, we are setting something up down the road that will come to a head, where their faith and their values start to conflict, and how they perceive them.”

Chris does say that he thinks some people will back “the Luke P. side of his conservative values and how he applies those” as this troubling situation airs.

However, Harrison also notes that he believes viewers will rally around Hannah as she navigates this. According to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers, this explosion comes toward the end of the season.

Viewers have been quite open already this season in thinking that Luke Parker is pretty over-the-top. Hannah Brown sees plenty of red flags with his behavior too, but she also hasn’t been able to fully walk away from the connection they had as filming started.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that this dynamic will cause a great deal more drama as the season continues. Now, it looks like the teasers from Chris Harrison essentially confirm some of what Reality Steve has already spoiled with fans eager to see this information play out on the ABC reality show.