U.S. Is Wrong About Iran’s Role In Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attack, Says Japanese Tanker Owner

A Thursday attack on a Japanese tanker in the Gulf of Oman is being touted by the United States as another example of Iran’s hostility. However, the Middle Eastern country vehemently denies any involvement.

BBC reports that the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the U.S. Navy released a video that they claim shows Iranian special forces removing an unexploded mine from the side of the damaged Japanese tanker. In addition, a Norwegian tanker in the gulf was allegedly hit by three blasts.

The attacks come just one month after four oil tankers were attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates — which the U.S. blamed on Iran — and have been part of escalating tensions between the two countries since President Donald Trump took office in 2017.

Yutaka Katada, the owner of one of the damaged fuel tankers in the Gulf of Oman explosions, used an appearance at a Tokyo press conference to contradict Pompeo and the U.S. military’s account of the attack. In particular, Katada claims that his ship was attacked by a flying object — not a mine — that hit the vessel on the starboard side.

“It seems that something flew towards them,” Katada said, adding that the attack created a hole — at least based on the report he received.

“It seems there was a high chance they were attacked by a flying object. The impact was well above the water. I don’t think it was a torpedo.”

But the Japanese shipowner stopped short of blaming anyone for the attack, per The Daily Beast.

