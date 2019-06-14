Donald Trump Slammed On Twitter For Calling Melania ‘Our Jackie O’ In Recent Interview

President Donald Trump reportedly believes that his wife and First Lady Melania is comparable to Jackie Kennedy-Onassis — and Twitter is enraged.

The president spoke to Fox & Friends via phone interview on Friday. According to Newsweek, the 45th POTUS compared his wife to that of former President John F. Kennedy’s wife. During the interview, Trump defended his decision to paint the Air Force One aircraft red, white and blue. Decades before, Jackie O’s decided to paint the aircraft baby blue, a move that Trump believed needed a change. The president also shared that Melania has become the current Jackie O, and even announced that his wife had a nickname.

“It was Jackie O and that’s good. But we have our own Jackie O today, it’s called Melania,” the president said. “Melania. We’ll call it Melania T, OK?”

Trump also compared Melania and Jackie’s style and how it makes the former model even more qualified to be compared to the former First Lady. The president stated that, like Jackie, Melania’s fashion choices has made her beloved by his supporters. Trump stated that when he goes to speak to crowds, Melania is always praised for her “high heels.”

Shortly after the interview aired, many took to Twitter to criticize POTUS’ comparisons. The users used their public platforms to express how they felt about putting Melania in the same category as the beloved public figure.

“Jackie O was the epitome of grace & beauty,” one Twitter user wrote. “She overcame a plethora of hardships & heartaches, with poise and elegance. She was an incredible First Lady & an even more marvelous woman. She balanced passions + duties, and did so with class.”

Another user tweeted that Kennedy Onassis and former First Lady Michelle Obama were more comparable.

“This is what the new Jackie O look like,” the user tweeted along with a photo of former United States President Barack Obama’s wife.

Jackie O visiting suffering children vs. Melania visiting suffering children pic.twitter.com/eFhuBjcCJE — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 14, 2019

According to New York Daily News, the remark Trump made was deemed as insensitive to the history of the influential former FLOTUS. Kennedy Onassis reportedly only earned the moniker “Jackie O” after she was the first lady. After President Kennedy was shot and killed in 1963, his widow went on to marry Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis in 1968, thus earning her the moniker.

POTUS reportedly showed the changes made to Air Force One during an interview on ABC. He unveiled his ideas for a color theme, which is similar to the one he used during his campaign.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump has yet to comment on behalf of the First Lady.