Rita Ora Goes Totally Topless Underneath Revealing Green Blazer

Rita Ora is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

As fans of the singer know, the multi-talented artist is never one to shy away from showing off major skin both in photo shoots and on Instagram. The 28-year-old is wildly popular and she boasts an Instagram following of 14 million, meaning that every single photo that she posts gets plenty of attention from loyal fans. In the most recent update posted to her account, Ora shares three new photos — all in the same sexy outfit.

The first photo in the deck shows the singer posing for a photo with a brick wall just behind her. The blonde-haired beauty wears her short tresses down and curled along with a face full of gorgeous makeup including vibrant red lipstick. The bombshell leaves nothing to the imagination in the incredibly hot look, going totally topless underneath an open green blazer. The look shows off plenty of cleavage for fans and she pairs the blazer with a matching, high-waisted skirt.

To accessorize the look, Ora rocks a pair of matching green sunglasses as well a as a wide variety of different gold and silver necklaces. The second photo in the series is very similar to the first with Ora posing in the same vibrant, green blazer. This time, she sits on top of a brick wall, showing off her toned and tanned legs for the camera while also revealing her footwear — red socks and green and yellow sneakers.

In this snapshot, Ora ditches the sunglasses, showing off her beautiful face to the camera. The last photo in the deck is almost the same as the first only it offers fans a little more of an up-close view. Since the new post went live on her account, Ora has garnered a ton of attention from fans with over 47,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments within just moments of the image going live. Some fans commented on the photo to let Ora know she looks stunning while countless others chimed in with emojis.

“Wow you are number one,” one follower wrote.

“Green woman you’re perfect,” another fan added.

“She looks very beautiful,” another user chimed in with a series of emoji.

Loading...

In a recent interview with Vogue, Ora chatted about her social life and how she balances work and partying — something that she loves to do. According to the publication, Ora is a legendary partier and she says that she still is.

“I still am. Ask everyone who’s partied with me, I just don’t know when to go home. But I’m also really good at balancing, like if I have to work tomorrow – tomorrow I’m doing Jonathan Ross, so after this I’m going home.”

Fans can keep up-to-date with Ora’s life by following her on Instagram.