Goldie Hawn, 73, Flaunts Beach Body In Plunging Bathing Suit

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are living their best lives as they vacation together with their family in Italy.

According to The Daily Mail, Goldie was photographed by paparazzi this week as she enjoyed some fun in the sun on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The actress was spotted sporting a one-piece bathing suit, with a plunging neckline, which flaunted her cleavage. The 73-year-old First Wives Club star wore the dark blue swimwear, which boasted gold jeweled embellishments. She also donned a bracelet on her wrist, and a ring on her finger.

Goldie had her long, signature blonde hair down and styled in beachy waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She was later seen hosing off aboard the yacht the family were lounging on.

Meanwhile, Goldie’s longtime love, Kurt, sported a pair of blue and white swim trunks. The pair were joined by Goldie’s daughter, Kate Hudson, and her boyfriend Danny Fukikawa, for the vacation as the group spent time diving and riding on jet skis.

Kate, who gave birth to her daughter less than a year ago, reportedly donned a skimpy hot pink bikini, and flashed her post-baby body, which she’s been working on in the gym and with the help of WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Goldie and Kurt are said to have first met back in 1968 on the set of the musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, and got romantically involved after working together in the movie Swing Shift.

They later co-starred in the comedy, Overboard, about a wealthy woman who suffers amnesia and is tricked by a carpenter to believe she is his wife and the mother of his rowdy group of sons.

The pair have now been together for over 35 years, and share one child together, son Wyatt Hawn Russell. However, Goldie and Kurt have famously never married.

Previously, Kurt did reveal that it took work to keep their romance going strong, which often included the couple sacrificing their careers to be together.

“We were very aware of what would happen had we both pursued our careers full-on. I very rarely worked when I knew Goldie was going to be working. And vice-versa. Which meant we could be together,” the actor revealed.

“I never thought that what the business could provide would ever take precedence over us. Money is great, but you’ve got to say no. You really do,” Kurt added of his relationship with Goldie.