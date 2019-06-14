Mariah Carey Cheating Scandal Shows Singer’s Relationship With Bryan Tanaka During Engagement To James Packer

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is being accused of cheating on James Packer, who she got engaged to in January 2016 before a messy breakup the following October. The Hollywood Unlocked reveals that footage has emerged showing Carey flirting with her now-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka — while she was still engaged to Packer.

The Daily Mail published the video, which shows Carey dancing on Tanaka. Carey wears a sequined dress and can be seen putting one of her high-heels on Tanaka’s stomach. At one point, Tanaka pulls on her skirt and they begin grinding with each other.

“They were clearly more than just friends even then,” a source told the The Daily Mail.

“It was so flirtatious and there was so obviously something going on.”

But Carey’s reps are remaining tight-lipped.

“We have not been privy to the content in question and cannot confirm from whence it came nor when, however as stated numerous times in the past, Mariah is not polyamorous,” they said.

According to news.com.au, Carey used to ask insiders to take sexy photos of her and send them to Tanaka. Some of the photos were reportedly nude pictures from her yacht that were taken when Carey was on sailing trips with Packer. Not only that, text messages from June 28, 2016, reveal Tanaka talking about an “exit plan” from Carey’s hotel. The text messages were allegedly sent after Tanaka spent the night in the singer’s hotel room.

After Carey and Packer split, Packer wrote a biography, The Price Of Fortune: The Untold Story Of Being James Packer, in which he called the relationship “toxic.” He reportedly paid Carey a $50 million “inconvenience fee,” and even let her keep the ring he proposed with — worth a whopping $10 million.

Mariah Carey celebrates her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka's birthday after addressing her bipolar disorder diagnosis in a revealing new interview. https://t.co/occCiWKPse pic.twitter.com/HWrlN5hp3B — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 12, 2018

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carey took to social media earlier this month to show off her 30-pound weight loss. The photos were posted just as Pride Month started and show the singer wearing an oversized white hoodie with the word “pride” written across the chest in rainbow graffiti.

Carey reportedly lost the weight after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2017 and making diet adjustments.

“The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she’s doing really well keeping up with it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The source also said that Carey’s surgery had a positive effect on her self-confidence.

“She’s in a very good place with her health and her life.”

“She is very confident about her appearance now,” the source added.