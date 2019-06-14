Farrah Abraham Rocks Scandalous Bikini In New Instagram Snap

Farrah Abraham is totally ready for summer, and she’s flaunting her beach body all over the internet.

On Friday, the former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a scandalous bikini, which left little to the imagination.

In the sexy snapshot, Farrah is seen sporting a risque sequined bikini top. The top barely fit the reality star, and flaunted Farrah’s massive cleavage, as well as parts of her bare chest.

Farrah paired the bikini top with a pair of skimpy, royal blue thong bottoms, which put her flat tummy and rock hard abs on full display.

Farrah also donned a yellow button-up Los Angeles Lakers shirt, which she left open to show off her bikini body as she strolled on the beach.

The single mother donned a full face of makeup in the photo, which included coral-colored blush, darkened eyebrows, and a light pink lip color. She also sported a tan all over her body.

Farrah’s brown hair was styled straight as she posed with her hands in her mane, holding up the long locks above her head.

In the background of the photo were a gorgeous beach and the waves of the ocean.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah recently revealed that she believes she can do it all, meaning she can take care of her daughter as well as have a successful career.

However, it’s not always easy. The former Teen Mom OG star opened up about having a recent breakdown when her daughter forgot that she was a college-educated woman.

Loading...

“I had kind of a breakdown today, literally like lost it, because Sophia, like, totally forgot that I went to college. She totally forgot, like, what I have my degrees in,” Farrah told her fans in a social media video.

“Just like, we all know that I’ve worked really, really, really hard. But I’m like, OK, so Sophia totally forgot she’s Italian, totally forgot she travels the world, totally forgot that her mom has a degree in what the focus is, I’m not gonna say, it doesn’t really matter, I guess. Nothing matters! We just all exist,” Farrah went on to tell her fans of the situation.

In the past, Farrah has run her own businesses, including a children’s boutique, frozen yogurt shop, and a furniture store.

Fans can see more of Farrah’s life by following her on Instagram.