Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini That Barely Contains Her Assets

Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko set pulses racing on Instagram on Friday when she shared a photo and video of herself wearing a tiny string bikini that hardly covered her up.

In the photo, Kvitko, 24, is sitting on the side of a swimming pool with her feet in the water. Her bikini top was a classic triangle cut covered in silver sequins. The top barely covered the buxom brunette’s breasts, and, as a result, the model could not help but flash a bit of underboob. The bikini bottom was nothing more than a sequined triangle and some strings tied around her thin waist. The model’s bronze skin glowed in the sun as she struck a pose for the camera wearing a pair of bedazzled sunglasses that covered most of her face.

In the video, the Instagram sensation heated things up a bit. The model was seen from a side view, which showed plenty of skin. She turned away from the camera slightly, arched her back and threw her head back for a classic sexy look that got her followers’ attention.

“Very enjoyable,” one fan wrote.

Another follower said Kvitko had beautiful angel curves. Other comments called the model a “queen” and a “goddess.”

All of the comments seemed to love the bombshell’s curvy body, which was on full display in the snaps.

Kvitko, who has amassed a whopping 9.9 million followers, certainly knows how to work the camera. She moved to Los Angeles in 2016, and hopes to eclipse one of her idols, Kim Kardahsian, according to the Daily Mail.

The beauty said she likes curvy bodies.

“My idols are the girls with Brazil-type bodies – Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, (and) Nicki Minaj,” she said, according to the Daily Mail, adding that she likes to see bosoms and bottoms.

That is also something her fans like to see as well.

Loading...

The model said that when agencies asked her to lose weight and slim down, she told them “no.” She also claimed that she has never had any surgery to alter her body — except an appendectomy.

When asked about how she kept her figure, Kvitko told Women Fitness magazine that being athletic when she was younger helped her achieve her physique. She also said that her family lived on the fifth floor without an elevator, so she spent a lot of time walking up and down stairs. She said she currently goes to the gym and works with a personal trainer.