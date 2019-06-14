Bebe Rexha Flaunts Cleavage While Eating A 24-Karat-Gold Steak Burger

Bebe Rexha is proving that with rock star status comes rock star perks. The 29-year-old’s latest Instagram update is giving fans major burger envy – and with good reason.

On June 14, the New York-born sensation updated her Instagram. Bebe had been filmed sitting inside the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. Clad in an off-the-shoulder dress in shimmering golds, Bebe sat in front of her meal as she spoke into the camera. While eyes may have been drawn to the star’s cleavage-flaunting outfit, Bebe’s words likely diverted attention towards the burger she was holding.

As Bebe states in the video, she’s eating a “24-karat-gold steak burger.” The reason appears simple – as the singer continues, it’s “what rock stars eat.” The blonde seemed to need both hands to hold the giant snack together, although she more than nailed a great technique for chowing down on the packed burger. The burger seemed to come as part of a combo as Bebe’s table was laid out with fries and a milkshake featuring a long spoon.

Fans don’t seem to be minding that the post was a paid promotion with Hard Rock Cafe.

“It looks so YUMMY & TOO MUCH FATS” one fan wrote.

“rockstar not pop star!!” was another comment.

Bebe’s polished image today follows headlines she made for a decidedly low-key appearance. The star took to Twitter earlier this week to slam the press after getting snapped in unflattering situations which was a source of anger for Bebe. She lashed out at the photographers in her tweet.

“Why do paparazzi always put out the ugliest pictures of me. Like help a girl out. I was just trying to buy groceries for my chili recipe. Like whatever.”

Clearly, though, this celebrity can glam up for the occasion. Today’s post saw the star rocking a styled blonde bob, bronzed makeup, and cat-wing eyeliner. Her manicured nails and overall composure weren’t sending out the vibe caught by the paparazzi on June 11.

Other comments to today’s mouth-watering update seemed to indicate that fans wanted a burger of their own — and a piece of Bebe, too.

“In this pic there r 2 things that r making me hungry right now,” one fan wrote.

Rexha’s update had racked up more than 117,000 likes within two hours of being posted. The same time frame saw more than 970 fans take to the comments section.

Bebe has 8.5 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Kate Upton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Madison Beer and Paris Hilton.