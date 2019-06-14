‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Think That Some Of The Contestants Are Sharing The Same Jacket

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for the current season of The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette contestants have lots of things in common: they’re young, handsome, and most of them seem very interested in having a relationship with the star of the show, Hannah Brown. But eagle-eyed fans have noticed another similarity between the men of Season 15. Many of them appear to think that pink is their color as quite a few of them have been spotted in what looks like the same salmon-colored jacket. It’s become so notable that some have started to call them the “Brotherhood Of The Traveling Salmon Blazer.”

As People Magazine reports, the same or similar jacket has been seen on Jed, Dylan, Tyler, and Connor S. What’s more, in one photo, both Jed and Tyler are both wearing a pink blazer.

“Either they all went to @express to buy the same blazer, they’re playin Russian roulette with it, or y’all aint doin the laundry,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Let’s be real, we’re all livin for this.”

Jed, one of the contestants who has worn a salmon jacket this season, joined in on the hilarious commentary with a song.

“It’s floating around like ghost in the wind / Every rose ceremony it’s back again / You never really know who might have to have it / That’s the mystery of the salmon jacket,” he sings in a video on his Instagram page.

I desparately need to know the story behind this pink jacket #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Bun8GdYJy1 — Taylor ???? (@realitytaylor) June 12, 2019

It doesn’t look like Luke Parker — this season’s most provocative contestant so far — is a part of the salmon jacket brotherhood, though. This isn’t surprising since he doesn’t seem to be friends with any of the other guys.

During last week’s episode, viewers saw him get into a physical altercation with his namesake Luke S. at a rugby match group date. Luke P. claimed that he was defending himself while Luke S. and some of the other men in the house insisted that he was the instigator. A tense sit-down with Hannah and the two Lukes did little to resolve the situation, so they headed into the rose ceremony with the dispute still hanging over them all.

In a surprise twist, Luke S. decided to quit the show at the rose ceremony, telling Hannah to “be wary” before he exited.

A subsequent one-on-one date with Luke P. also seemed to offer her no clarity about his true personality as he appears unable to open up about his feelings. In the preview for the next episode, you can see Hannah still grappling with the situation as she tries to figure out which of the contestants will stay or go.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.