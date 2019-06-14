‘Maxim’ Hottie Kara Del Toro Busts Out Of Gold Metallic Bikini

Kara Del Toro is fast proving to be Instagram’s bikini queen. The Maxim model has sent the platform her latest update, and it’s ticking a lot of boxes.

On June 14, the 25-year-old updated her account. The sunny snap showed Kara sitting outdoors on wooden decking – a white-rimmed structure nearby suggested the model as possibly being poolside. Popping against earthy backdrops of woods and plants, Kara posed for the camera in a tiny bikini. The two-piece was gold-colored, metallic, and very minimal. String ties at the waist likely had a similar getup at the halterneck top, although Kara’s loose hair was obstructing a clear view here.

Looking right into the camera and sending fans her signature cleavage, the model looked super-fit, happy, and healthy.

This Instagram-adored sensation doesn’t need to do much to rake in the comments.

“Ya so good looking,” one fan wrote.

“Can I borrow your abs for a weekend? Thanks” was another comment.

Today’s snap does, indeed, see Kara throwing out as much sex appeal as she is fitspo. Her defined abs and toned thighs are likely the result of hard work, although Kara tends not to take to Instagram to highlight fitness-centric activities. Lounging in the sun and enjoying the perks of being a bikini model seem more up Kara’s street.

Today’s snap may have been sending out curves, but it came with this model’s signature low-key feel. Kara is known for taking to Instagram in earthy settings. Her beach snaps will channel the odd Barbie vibe, but hidden coves and bamboo canopies are more her jam than five-star glitz. Wherever Kara is today, her setting feels authentic to her personality.

Kara did, however, give a shout-out to Fashion Nova. The affordable clothing brand is renowned for collaborating with Instagram’s influencers. Kara’s Fashion Nova shout-outs aren’t too frequent as it seems that this sensation chooses to spread her wardrobe out between labels. Oh Polly and Boohoo are two names that often pop up in Kara’s captions.

Brands have likely picked Kara for a reason. Having reached a following of 1 million, Kara’s influencer potential is fast rising. While many subscribers to Kara’s account may be men with little interest in fashion, the comments left to her updates do suggest a solid female fanbase. For Fashion Nova, today’s bikini will hopefully reach a fair few ladies eyeing up summer swimwear.

Today’s post had racked up over 5,000 likes within 40 minutes of going live. Fans wishing to stay up to date with Kara should follow her Instagram.