Shakira Looks Ageless As She Shows Off Her Incredible Physique In Pink Bikini

Shakira may be 42-years-old, but the Colombian songstress looked decades younger as she showed off her unreal physique in a pink bikini.

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture and a video of the pink fringe bikini that Shakira said she designed herself. The posts were a smash hit, getting more than 1 million likes in just an hour of posting the picture and more than 10 million likes in the day since she posted the video. Fans all over the world left all manner of supportive comments, wowed at how ageless the singer looked and how impressed they were with her design skills.

“She’s a goddess,” one person wrote.

“HOT,” another commented.

While Shakira may command a gigantic international audience as one of the most-followed people on Instagram (a total of 56.8 million followers), she has tried to use the platform for more than just showing off her body. The singer and activist has used her voice on social media to advocate for a number of causes, including improving life for impoverished children in her home country.

In an interview with the Independent, Shakira said she always intended to be engaged in social advocacy and wanted to be known for her charitable work as much as her music and famous dance moves.

“I always felt that there had to be much more [than] just… shaking it,” she joked, adding “You know, eternally. Or just making music. Or more even than the pure enjoyment of entertaining someone – being on stage, which is a tremendous rush of adrenaline. But there had to be something else to my life.”

Shakira added that she puts a lot of thought and care into how she presents herself on stage, making sure to take power over her own body without adding to the objectification of women, something that often takes place in show business. The singer said she hopes to be an example for other women about what it means to be empowered.

“I felt that any woman who is in control, who is in touch with her femininity and sensuality, is a woman that is empowered. Is a woman who is comfortable in her own skin. Which is so important as well,” she said.

The empowering messages and the sensual images have helped give Shakira a gigantic fan base while helping her racy images get viral interest — and possibly opening a new career avenue in the process. In her most recent picture, Shakira asked fans if they would want her to design a bathing suit for them, and the responses were quite enthusiastic.