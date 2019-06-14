Irina Shayk Rocks Dangerously Short Mini Skirt And Sexy Crop Top In Latest Instagram Snap

Irina Shayk shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram page this week, and her fans are going absolutely nuts for it.

On Friday, June 14, the 33-year-old took to her account on the social media platform to dazzle her 12.2 million followers with a seriously steamy snap that left plenty of her bronzed skin on display. The supermodel posed on a balcony surrounded by luscious greenery and several large Versace shopping bags, which she called the “Queen’s gifts” in reference to fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Any curiosity about what was in the bags quickly went away with one glance at Irina herself, who rocked an itty-bitty two-piece ensemble that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous figure. The Russian bombshell sported a tiny black crop top that cut off just below her voluptuous bosoms, offering her followers a peek at her flat midsection and rock hard abs. A sexy cutout spanned almost the entire length of the top, sporting two large gold medallions in the middle and teasing fans with a small flash of cleavage. On her lower half, the beauty sported a matching black mini skirt that hardly grazed passed her upper thigh, giving way to her long, toned legs. The number hugged every inch of Irina’s sexy curves and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The model added a bit of edge to her look with a pair of black combat boots, as well as a delicate gold bangle and large hoop earrings that dangled from her ears. She wore her signature brunette tresses in a sleek, low bun to keep her locks from covering up her makeup free face and striking features.

It wasn’t long before Irina’s steamy post was showered with love from her followers. The snap racked up well over 75,000 likes after just 15 minutes of going live on Instagram. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to compliment her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Irina GODDESS Shayk,” commented a third.

The newest addition to Irina’s Instagram feed comes one day after the model hit the runway for the first time since her split with Bradley Cooper. The pair were together for four years and share one daughter, Lea De Seine, who was born in March of 2017.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Irina’s return to the catwalk saw the stunner rocking a tight leather dress by Ermanno Scervino that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.