‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Actors Tease Major Drama Ahead As Baby Swap Chaos Escalates

Viewers have been watching the baby swap storyline get crazier by the day, and General Hospital spoilers tease that some juicy developments are on the way. In anticipation of what is in the works, a couple of cast members shared some buzzworthy teases via their Instagram pages.

As The Inquisitr detailed, Brad will be visiting Nelle at Pentonville during Friday’s episode. General Hospital spoilers detail that he will be desperate to talk with her about the current state of the baby drama, anxious to ensure that she won’t do anything that would pull Jonah away from Lucas and Brad.

Ahead of Friday’s episode airing, actor Parry Shen joked about Brad’s upcoming encounter with Nelle via his Instagram page. The post includes two photos that Shen had professionally taken, but he’s added his own touch to it.

Shen is holding a bottle of antacids, and he jokes about viewers looking at the second photo to see what has Brad so stressed. Naturally, there’s a reference to Nelle in the second snap.

Will Nelle be able to ease Brad’s mind during this discussion at Pentonville? General Hospital spoilers hint that Nelle’s newfound connection with Ryan might bring a whole new round of terror to many people in Port Charles, and this could ultimately mean heartbreak for Brad, Lucas, and Michael in relation to “Wiley.”

Actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin, who plays Shiloh, also presented something of a General Hospital spoiler via his Instagram page. He shared a look at the cover of next week’s issue of ABC Soaps in Depth, and he’s featured there alongside Chloe Lanier’s Nelle and Jon Lindstrom’s Ryan.

The issue teases that Nelle makes a dangerous connection and that Ryan has a new ally. General Hospital spoilers are making it quite clear that yesterday’s chat between the two at Pentonville is not going to be a one-off and something bigger is about to develop. It seems almost guaranteed that this new alliance will impact the baby swap drama in some way.

As for Shiloh, the cover teases that it’ll be a fight to the finish for his character. Fans have been speculating that McLaughlin’s character might be done away with soon, and the potential list of suspects is growing by the day.

It’s clear that Jason and Sonny are already considering their options of how to get rid of him without being nailed for it. However, others like Harmony, Kristina, Willow, Sam, or even Chase or Michael could hit their breaking point and do something drastic as well.

SheKnows Soaps teases that all of this chaos will carry over into the episodes airing over the next couple of weeks, and fans are anxious to see exactly how far this will all go at this point. It seems almost certain that Willow will soon learn that her biological son died months ago. However, fans want to see Michael reunited with Jonah, and it’s not known yet how much longer that will take.

For now, viewers will need to tune in to Friday’s show and stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as they become available.