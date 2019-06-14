Former ‘Below Deck’ Star Arrested For Larceny

Another former Below Deck star has had a run-in with the law. Season 6 star Caroline Bedol was arrested for larceny, according to FOX News. Caroline was third stew, falling under the leadership of Below Deck veteran Kate Chastain and second stew Josiah Carter. Caroline didn’t make it through the entire season, as she left after just a few charters. The stewardess clashed with Kate and Josiah and became known for her bizarre breakdowns during work.

The new report states that Caroline was arrested for larceny in the sixth degree. The charge is for the theft of an item or service worth less than $500 and is a class-C misdemeanor. There is no news at this time what service or item Caroline has stolen, and it’s unlikely that will ever be revealed. FOX News reported she had a $0 bond and has already been released from where she was detained in Danbury, Connecticut. Caroline is expected to appear in court for the charge on June 20.

FOX News also pointed out that Caroline had a warrant out for a different arrest, which allegedly was administered to her for skipping out on two different court dates. Those two dates were scheduled after Caroline’s dog attacked another pet owner’s dog. The status of that case is also unclear at this time, and it’s unknown if that will affect the outcome of her larceny case.

Radar Online reported that Caroline was arrested in her home on June 9. The outlet also referenced a former interview with the 35-year-old, where she admitted to having suicidal thoughts after her season of Below Deck aired last year. Caroline was also homeless after filming the show, but appears to have found a residence in the last several months.

Loading...

The ex-reality star posted a selfie on Instagram after being arrested and released, and the comment section began to fill up with good and bad sentiments from users. Some offered assistance to Caroline, while others poked fun at her arrest.

Caroline is the second Season 6 Below Deck star who has been arrested. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ross Inia was arrested last December for battery and disorderly intoxication. Ross was booked at the West Palm Beach detention center, ironically where fellow Bravo star Ann De Lesseps was also charged, after a night of partying with current Below Deck Mediterranean star Joao Franco. Ross’s three charges included battery on a law enforcement officer, crimes against persons — harming a public servant and disorderly intoxication.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.