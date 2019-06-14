Queen Elizabeth Attends A Former F1 Driver Friend’s 80th Birthday Bash In Rare Public Appearance

Queen Elizabeth recently turned heads when she stepped out in a powder blue outfit. The British monarch looked relaxed as she was spotted getting into a car at the Royal Automobile Club in London’s Pall Mall. The queen attended her longtime friend’s 80th birthday party in a rare private outing. The nonagenarian prioritizes her formal duties over personal visits but made an exception for a close friend.

The 93-year-old sparked a frenzy when passersby recognized Queen Elizabeth, per People. They pulled out their trusty cellphones and snapped pics of the reigning monarch. She wore a two-piece suit, white gloves, black court shoes, stockings, and a black Launer London handbag. She was escorted by the birthday boy to the waiting car.

Sir Jackie Stewart had his birthday lunch at the Club on Thursday, June 14. He and the queen have been friends for many years. In fact, the former Formula 1 racer and the queen have personal ties. Stewart’s wife, Lady Helen, is Zara Tindall’s godmother. Princess Anne, Tindall’s mother, has reportedly also been asked to write the foreword for Stewart’s upcoming biography. It only seems fitting that Queen Elizabeth made the time to see Sir Jackie as he celebrated such an important milestone.

On Thursday, The Queen was seen leaving the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall, after a lunch held by former motor racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart to celebrate his 80th birthday.#QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/FSp6ZFJhb8 — Britain's Monarch (@BritainsMonarch) June 13, 2019

The queen also celebrated her birthday last weekend with the Trooping the Colour parade. She waved at the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and looked elegant in a fashionable hat. Although the queen’s birthday is actually on April 21, the British traditionally also celebrate her birthday during the warmer summer months. Every year, the royals gather to honor the monarch with a formal parade.

This year, the queen’s birthday was on Easter Sunday. So, she attended the church service with her family before retiring to celebrate the occasion in private at her home.

According to Town and Country, it is customary for Queen Elizabeth to thank her fans for their well-wishes on her birthday. The thank you notes are only now arriving in many mailboxes around the UK after they were sent out in April. The queen expressed her appreciation to those who congratulated her.

“The Queen thanks you for the message you sent for Easter and on the occasion of Her Majesty’s ninety-third birthday. The Queen is most grateful for your kind words and your thoughtfulness in writing as you did at this time.”

Perhaps Sir Jackie will follow suit and the queen could expect a thank you note from him in the near future.