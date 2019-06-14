‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: What Is Going On With Victor?

Recently on The Young and the Restless, Victor let his family know that he suffers from a rare, life-threatening blood disease.

The news that Victor (Eric Braeden) is fighting for his life has left fans worried. Victor’s children don’t seem overly concerned about him, according to The Inquisitr, but they do appear upset about what his illness might mean for them.

What exactly does Victor have, though? Much like Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) MS and Dina’s (Marla Adams) Alzheimer’s, the Mustache has Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), which is a real disease that people battle, according to CBS Soaps In Depth. The condition leads to the destruction of red blood cells, impaired bone marrow function, and blood clots. While some patients with PNH do not show any symptoms, others feel fatigued, experience recurring infections, bruise easily, have shortness of breath, get headaches, and deal with blood clots. Treatments for this rare ailment include folic acid and iron supplements along with drug therapy and bone marrow transplants for severe cases.

When Victor told his family, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) instantly offered to run Newman Enterprises, but Victor asked Adam (Mark Grossman), who soundly refused. He did, however, put in a good word for Victoria. As for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Abby (Melissa Ordway), they are busy with their own businesses, but Nick may find himself in need of a job now that Adam has taken over Dark Horse.

However, with this disease and Nate (Sean Dominic) informing Victor recently that his treatment wasn’t working well, it seems like a bone marrow transplant could be in Victor’s future. There are many options for potential donors, including any of his children. Plus, his granddaughter Summer (Hunter King) recently underwent a partial liver donation, and it’s possible she could serve as her grandpa’s donor as well. Perhaps Victor’s nemesis Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is a match, which could make for an interesting dynamic between these two. Maybe Abby’s new BFF Lola (Sasha Calle) will be able to pay Summer’s donation gift forward and save Victor. The possibilities are nearly endless.

As for those Victor Newman fans worrying that somehow Eric Braeden is leaving the show, the actor recently replied to a tweet that somebody wrote about crying should the Mustache die. Braeden tweeted, “Not there yet!!! Not for a long time!!! I’m an ornery b*****d!!”

While his reply may be something of a spoiler that Victor doesn’t succumb to the disease, for a character as integral as Victor, it’s not surprising that Braeden clarified all the rumors swirling that he’s leaving Y&R.