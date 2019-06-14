Robin Holzken Drives Instagram Wild With New Itty-Bitty Bikini Snap

It’s been a few months since Robin Holzken’s photo shoot for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, but the babe is still reliving her time in Kenya on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Friday, June 14, the stunner revisited her trip with a steamy new snap that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform. The photo was captured at Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp, with luscious greenery and the gorgeous sunset providing a breathtaking background to the eye-popping upload.

Even more breathtaking was the Dutch beauty herself, who rocked an itty-bitty bikini that hardly provided any coverage to her famous figure. The camera captured Robin striking her pose on top of a car, posing on her hands and knees with her bronzed, toned legs pointing straight up in the air behind her.

Meanwhile, the skimpy two-piece swimwear she wore left very little to the imagination. The bombshell spilled out of her colorful halterneck top that barely contained her voluptuous assets, leaving an insane amount of cleavage on display as the camera captured the moment. As for her lower half, Robin rocked a matching thong bikini bottom that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The number provided coverage to only what was necessary, exposing her curvaceous booty and legs, while its high rise waistband accentuated her trim midsection.

Drawing even more attention to the model was a pair of large gold statement earrings that dangled and shimmered underneath her voluminous brunette tresses. She rocked loose waves in her long locks that were gathered over one shoulder and spilled over her chest, keeping them out of the way of her glamorous makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip, shinning highlighter, and thick mascara, which made her blue eyes pop.

Fans of the two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went absolutely wild for her newest social media upload. The sexy shot racked up nearly 5,000 likes after just one hour of going live on Instagram. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered the beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow! You look gorgeous!” one fan wrote, while another said there were “no words needed.”

“Hottest girl in the magazine this year!” commented a third.

Bikinis seem to be one of Robin’s favorite ensembles, as her Instagram feed is full of sexy shots of her rocking the swimwear. Last week, the babe sported another skimpy striped two-piece as she walked through the clear blue water of the ocean in Seychelles, sending her fans into a frenzy.