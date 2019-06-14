Social Media Reacts To Madonna’s New Album, ‘Madame X’

On Friday, Madonna released her 14th studio album, Madame X, worldwide and social media have reacted to the bold record.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported those who were lucky enough to review the record early. Instantly, the album received rave reviews from critics.

In a four out of five-star review from The Guardian, they stated that the album is her most bizarre record ever, but she sounds more natural than she has in years. They mentioned that the album is all over the place, but most of the songs are great in their own right. In another four out of five-star review from The Times, they insisted that Madame X is her boldest album to date.

Now fans have had a listen and are sharing their thoughts on social media.

“If you can do one thing today – it’s download @Madonna #madameX it’s a creative work of art, sounds, styles and bangers!!” Towie’s Charlie King tweeted.

“I’m in tears. This album…where are the words to describe this? She’s done it again. So proud. #1 in 58 countries. LONG LIVE THE QUEEN,” a fan shared to their Twitter page.

“Oh my god – GOD CONTROL – LOOKING FOR MERCY – I DON’T SEARCH I FIND – this is EXACTLY what I hoped @Madonna might do at this point in her career. I LOVE THIS #MadameX,” Darren Hayes tweeted.

“Listening to #MadameX and it’s amazing! [Love] it so much!” another fan shared via their Twitter account.

“#MadameX is AMAZING, not even surprised,” a fifth tweet stated.

Madame X was released via Interscope Records and consists of 15 new songs. Collaborations on the album include songs with Quavo, Swae Lee, Anitta, and two tracks with Maluma.

Madonna currently has over 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

To support the record, the “Give Me All Your Luvin'” entertainer will embark on a tour around the world, per The Inquisitr. So far, 79 shows have been announced across North America and Europe. The venues are more intimate than her previous tours, which the “Get Together” chart-topper chose to do purposely. She revealed in a BBC News interview that she likes to talk directly to the audience.

Madonna, referred to as the Queen of Pop, has influenced a number of musicians. Her career spans over four decades and she still has her crown tightly secured. On Twitter, she revealed that Madame X is currently No. 1 in 58 countries, proving that she still remains on top after all this time.

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.8 million followers.