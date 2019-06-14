Camille Grammer Was ‘Asked To Step Up’ On ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Vanderpump Quit, Brought Drama To Reunion

Camille Grammer is responding to Kyle Richards' statement about the 'RHOBH' reunion.

Camille Grammer may have brought the drama to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, but according to her, she did so for a good cause.

After seeing an interview between Kyle Richards and Jenny McCarthy on McCarthy’s SiriusXM Radio podcast, The Jenny McCarthy Show, Grammer responded to Richards’ statement about her behavior at the reunion taping. She reacted to a fan who suggested Grammer should be upgraded to a full-time housewife after carrying Season 9 “on her back.”

“When [Lisa] stopped filming with the ladies I was asked to step up to the plate so to speak,” Grammer wrote.

As fans well know, Vanderpump quit filming with the women halfway through Season 9 after being accused of leaking a story to Radar Online about Dorit Kemsley and Kemsley’s decision to give away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Vanderpump then announced she was quitting the show for good earlier this month.

While there was quite a lot of drama surrounding Vanderpump throughout the season, even after the restaurateur passed a lie detector test in regard to the leaked story, the cast was fairly united outside of that storyline. That said, Grammer did have a few disputes with her co-stars, including Teddi Mellencamp, and reportedly didn’t hesitate to confront her issues with the cast during the reunion taping.

“I hope Kyle appreciates the fact I showed up to the reunion, if I hadn’t what would’ve happened?” Grammer wondered as her tweet continued.

During Richards’ interview, in addition to teasing a dramatic reunion taping, Richards said that Grammer was a “people pleaser” and claimed that Grammer told everyone what they wanted to hear. Richards also said that she had told Grammer her thoughts to her face.

Earlier this year, after Vanderpump distanced herself from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, she and Grammer reunited for a trip to Las Vegas to attend the opening of Vanderpump’s new restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. Then, weeks later, after Grammer was seen poking fun at Vanderpump’s old teeth and suggesting her gums weren’t good until she had them redone, the women appeared to have a falling out.

Although Grammer offered a number of apologies to Vanderpump online, they haven’t been seen together since the episode aired.

To see more of Grammer and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.