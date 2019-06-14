‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: First Costume Revealed

To say that FOX’s The Masked Singer was a hit would be an understatement. The show’s debut season absolutely dominated the ratings, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that the program was 2018-2019’s highest-rated new series. The competition show’s massive success has already guaranteed two new seasons, and spoilers for Season 2 are already starting to come out.

The Masked Singer Season 1 saw 12 celebrities sing some of the greatest songs of all time, dressed in over-the-top costumes which kept their identities a mystery. While speaking on the show, their voices were distorted to not give anything away, but when they sang, it was nothing but their authentic self. Week by week, viewers tried to guess the identities of these impressive figures, which included a monster, raven, lion, hippo, pineapple, deer, poodle, unicorn, alien, rabbit, bee and peacock.

According to Gold Derby, the first costume has been revealed for Season 2, thanks to EMMY winning costume designer, Marina Toybina. On Tuesday, Marina revealed that one of the new celebrities will be donning an egg costume in the upcoming season. Yes, an egg. At this time, this is the only confirmed costume.

It was revealed after Season 1 that the celebrities didn’t get to decide which costume they would wear, but were offered several looks that they could choose from. This means that the egg was selected by Marina and production, and it’s not necessarily a look that a celebrity created all their own.

Marina’s egg might not be as plain as it sounds if last year’s costumes are any indication of what’s to come. The costume designer explained her goal in designing these elaborate costumes earlier this week.

“We’re trying to bring something to television that really doesn’t exist on the live reality stage,” she admitted. “It’s taking influences from movies, from fashion and runway, from the history of costuming, and trying to create characters [for] entertainment value.”

The increase of celebrities from 12 to 16 is also great news for fans because it suggests a longer season is in store. Season 1 unmasked Antonio Brown, Tommy Chong, Terry Bradshaw, Margaret Cho, Tori Spelling, Ricki Lake, La Toya Jackson, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond and T-Pain, who took home the big win. At the FYC event earlier this week, fans allegedly hoped that Neil Patrick Harris would show up on Season 2. Neil was believed to be the peacock by some in Season 1, but the unmasking ultimately revealed it was singer Donny.

Panelists and judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger are set to return with Nick Cannon back as host.

The Masked Singer Season 2 debuts this fall on FOX.