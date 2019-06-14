‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Perfectly Sculpted Booty, Insane Figure In Skintight Jeans And Crop Top

Rachel Cook has shared plenty of racy photos in the past showing her in bikinis or even posing fully nude, and she is known by many of her fans for the Playboy Mexico cover she did some time back. However, Cook also can wear a simple pair of denim jeans like nobody else and her latest look was the perfect example.

In this case, the sultry shot that was generating a lot of heat among her followers was shared via Rachel’s Instagram Stories. Cook posted a few quick photos noting that she was with her boyfriend Tyler at her first Bonnaroo, a music and arts festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, Tennessee.

One brief clip on Rachel’s Insta Stories mentioned her plans to attend Bonnaroo this weekend and she encouraged everybody to stop by and say hello to her. She posed with her beau Tyler and Krysten Nelson, who goes by the moniker @thehennahighway on Instagram.

Nelson shared the same promotional shot via her Instagram page and it looks like the trio is excited to let loose during the festival. Cook was dressed perfectly for a summer festival, wearing short denim shorts and a white tank top that served to tease the model’s gorgeous figure.

Ultimately, it was the last of the shots Cook posted to her stories on Thursday that rocked everybody’s world. Rachel was wearing a skintight pair of Levi jeans along with a form-fitting black crop top and it was a sexy yet casual look.

Rachel was photographed from behind, looking over her shoulder toward the camera with a coy, playful expression. Her brunette hair was cascading down in loose waves over her shoulders and she was hanging out at the campground.

Cook was posed perfectly to flaunt her perky derriere and curvy backside. The crop top had spaghetti straps and hugged her breasts and waist. The cut and angle showed off Rachel’s insane physique and it was quite clear from her expression that she knew she was making hearts flutter.

The Playboy model has been creating content for her YouTube channel as well and she posted a video earlier there this week. In the clip, she is talking about living in her van with Tyler, sharing some camping-related cooking tips, and showing off the area where they were staying in Georgia. Even a video as simple as this one had the model looking stunning.

In the video, Rachel wore another crop top along with a cropped hoodie sweatshirt and a pair of jeans. Cook’s hair was pulled back in a simple ponytail and her outfit showed off her insane abs and a hint of her cleavage.

Plenty of people commented on the YouTube video, with many noting how beautiful and sexy she looked. This lifestyle of staying on the go and living out of her van clearly suits Rachel Cook and she seems to truly be living her best life these days. The Playboy model will surely be sharing plenty of updates via Instagram throughout Bonnaroo and her fans cannot wait to see what’s next.