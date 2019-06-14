Demi Rose Models Skimpy Gold Bikini Just Days After Her Mother’s Tragic Death

Demi Rose Mawby is officially back to work following the heartbreaking death of her mother, Christine, 67.

According to The Daily Mail, Demi Rose returned to her work responsibilities on Thursday as she stepped in front of the camera to model a sexy gold bikini for the fashion brand Oh Polly.

The tiny bikini boasted jewel embellishments and flaunted Demi’s massive cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs. The model had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in natural looking waves for the photo shoot.

She also wore a full face of makeup, which included darkened brows, a smokey eyeshadow look, and thick lashes. Demi added to her glam look with a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a nude lip gloss. The final touch of Mawby’s look was the pair of gold hoop earrings she donned to tie her sexy ensemble together.

Demi announced the death of her mother, Christine, on social media earlier this week, telling her followers that Heaven had gained an angel and revealing her broken heart over the passing.

However, the cause of her death is currently unclear. Sadly, Christine’s passing comes just eight months after Demi lost her father, Barrie Mawby, who was 80-years-old at the time of his death.

However, Demi seems to be holding out hope that her mother and father are now back together, even sharing a sweet message about their reunion.

“Saw these two love birds on set today. I hoped they were Mom & Dad paying a visit,” Mawby captioned a photo on her Instagram story of two birds sitting side by side next to a swimming pool.

Meanwhile, despite the tragic loss of her mother, the model revealed to her fans that she had to continue on, thanking them for all of their love and support during the very difficult time in her life.

“I really really appreciate it and you all are like my extended family. Gotta keep rolling,” the model told her social media followers just days after Christine’s death.

Later, Demi Rose shared an affirmation on Instagram, which she seems to be telling herself in order to help her through all of her grief.

“I trust that everything I am going through now is teaching me and preparing me for my future. Everything is happening as it needs to,” the message read.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby’s life by following the model on Instagram.