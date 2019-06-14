‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In Tight Black Leggings On Instagram

Kate Bock is flaunting her famous figure on Instagram again, and her fans are not upset by it.

On Friday, June 13, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a pre-workout snap from New York City to her account on the popular social media platform that is sending temperatures soaring. With a graffitied wall behind her, the 26-year-old sat atop a large metal box that was also covered in spray paint, donning an ensemble of athletic garb that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

Kate’s eye-popping abs were the center focus in the snap, exposed by a sexy crop top-sports bra-leggings combo that was sure to turn some heads. The stunner opted for a classic pair of skintight black leggings that hugged every inch of her dangerous curves, while its detailed waist band sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection. Also aiding in the exposure of her rock hard midsection was her matching black sports bra, which cut off just below her voluptuous bosoms. She added the extra layer of an extremely tiny crop top, though it hardly provided any coverage, being that the sheer number was much shorter than the length of the sports bra underneath.

To complete her fitness look, the bikini model added a pair of chunky black and white Nike shoes that were laced up tight in preparation for her workout. She wore her signature blonde tresses down in loose waves, with a few locks falling over her makeup-free face and spilling down to her chest.

It wasn’t long before fans began double tapping Kate’s steamy new upload to show it some love. The post racked up nearly 3,500 likes after just two hours of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments from her followers admiring her sizzling display.

“Very very beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another noted that they “loved” her outfit.

“Those abs tho,” commented a third, followed by the flame emoji.

Kate’s return to the Big Apple comes after she and her long time beau, professional basketball player Kevin Love, spent a week at the Amangiri resort in Utah. The couple has spent the last few days relaxing and exploring the south west, while also finding some time to share a few shots of their trip on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kate started off one of her vacation days taking in the sunrise and gorgeous views of the mountains while sipping coffee in nothing but a sexy orange bikini, driving her fans wild with her curvaceous figure.