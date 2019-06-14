WWE Rumors: Kofi Kingston Will Lose The WWE Championship To The Worst Possible Option

If this happens, fans may honestly riot and storm the ring.

Kofi Kingston has had a pretty amazing journey these last few months as the WWE Champion, but it could all come to a screeching halt very soon. Fans rallied behind the member of The New Day and they still support him, but they won’t be happy if the latest rumor mill speculation comes true. If things end up becoming a reality, there are some in the WWE Universe who believe the next champion will be worse than David Arquette.

At Elimination Chamber, Ali was set to have a spot, but an injury forced him to be pulled from the match. Kingston ended up replacing him in the match in a performance that was applauded and loved by every single person who saw it.

From there, he went through a hellacious series of gauntlet matches and other obstacles to earn a shot at Daniel Bryan’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. Once on the grandest stage of them all, he captured the title and has been defending it like the fighting champion that he is.

Now, there are rumors going around that the superstar who will end up defeating Kofi Kingston for the title is one that no one would ever expect. He defeated Daniel Bryan and has successfully defended his title against Dolph Ziggler, but WrestleVotes is reporting via Twitter that it will be Shane McMahon taking the belt from him.

I’ve asked what the payoff is to this major Shane McMahon push & TV time allotment. No one seems to have a solid answer. One source said he could see (JUST HIS SPECULATION HERE) Shane being the one to defeat Kofi for the title. That would be something. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 12, 2019

Now, WrestleVotes is saying that this is nothing but pure “speculation,” but the account is usually very reliable and gets a lot of information correct. Of course, not everything they report becomes a reality, but there is usually a good deal of truth.

Over the course of the last year, Shane McMahon has had a pretty substantial push on television, and it’s been rather odd. He won the “Best In The World” Trophy in Saudi Arabia last year, has become a prominent figure on SmackDown Live, and has even picked up a victory over Roman Reigns.

At the same time, he has also formed a stable (of sorts) with Elias and Drew McIntyre, which gives him very powerful allies. While Shane doesn’t wrestle a lot of matches in WWE, he is one of the key superstars on Tuesday night as of this time.

It may be unnecessary to say, but the wrestling fans of the world have not taken well to this rumor going around.

Shane beating Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title? pic.twitter.com/UEbl3GvkBW — Blood Girl????Raven (@RAVENSBlood5220) June 12, 2019

what da!! Hell No!!! If dat happens iam done with @WWE.

I have said it before @WWE_Murphy should have been the top heel on sd instead of shane…. — Hamza Saleem (@DFtrainee) June 12, 2019

Of course, there are also those who have been wrestling fans for a long time and remember when David Arquette won the WCW Heavyweight Championship. No one has forgotten about the episode of Nitro back in April of 2000 when he defeated Jeff Jarrett for the title.