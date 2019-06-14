Bombshell Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Puts Round Booty On Display In Neon Pink Thong Bikini

Maxim model Rachel Bush gave fans an ample view of her plump backside on Friday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a neon pink thong bikini. According to the photo’s geotag, Rachel was in the Turks and Caicos Islands when it was taken, and the 21-year-old beauty is clearly enjoying the island sunshine. As for her 1.1 million followers, many of them used the comments section to let her know how much they appreciated the display of her bountiful curves.

“I’m swimming to you right now,” wrote one particularly eager fan.

“Baddest woman on Instagram,” wrote another fan who filled their comment with several fire emojis.

This is hardly the first time that Rachel has showcased her booty for her Instagram audience. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she’s wearing a thong swimsuit in her previous Instagram post. Rachel certainly seems to have a thing for bright colors, as the swimsuit is neon orange. She received lots of praise for her assets in that post as well.

“My fave booooootaaaay,” wrote fellow model Khloe Terae, who also has a large Instagram following of her own.

But one comment came from someone who’s very close to Rachel.

“Chilllll,” her husband Jordan Poyer wrote.

Jordan plays in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.

As The Heavy reports, Rachel and Jordan got married in 2018 and share a daughter named Aliyah. They started dating while she was still a college student at Florida Atlantic University at the time. When they met, Jordan was still playing for the Cleveland Browns.

He’s previously gushed about his wife on Instagram.

“Words can’t explain this woman as a mother as a wife and as a friend … Aliyah is so dam lucky to call her, her mother. So caring so genuine so loving and she’s MINE.. can’t tell u how lucky I am,” he wrote in the caption of a post on Mother’s Day, as reported by The Heavy.

But marriage hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the young couple as their relationship was rocked by multiple cheating scandals. The Heavy notes that in 2018, Jordan appeared to confess to cheating on Rachel after rumors surfaced about an extramarital dalliance with a University of Buffalo student named Summer Rae. Rachel later shared text messages she had allegedly received from Summer on her Instagram page and told her fans that she had hurt her husband’s feeling, which caused him to retaliate with an affair.

“Lashed out with some little hoe hoe in his DMs at the time from Buffalo,” she wrote. “Girl is crazy and won’t stop texting Jordan or me.”

According to Sports Gossip, there have also been rumors that wide receiver Antonio Brown’s trade to the Buffalo Bills fell through because he allegedly slept with Rachel. Antonio now plays for the Oakland Raiders.