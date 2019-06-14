WWE News: Things Look Really Bad For New ‘Stomping Grounds’ Pay-Per-View

WWE is having some trouble with this brand new event.

In a little over a week, WWE will present a brand new pay-per-view by the name of Stomping Grounds, and it looks pretty good on paper. There are some big matches on the card, but they still haven’t been able to generate a lot of attention from the fans. On June 23, 2019, the big event is going to happen, but WWE may have to do some work to hide the empty seats as ticket sales have been very slow.

There is no secret that most Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live events have not been selling out, but pay-per-views usually do better. That is not the case for Stomping Grounds which is going to be headlined by a WWE Universal Championship Match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin.

As of this writing, Ticketmaster has a lot of tickets still available for the event with just a little more than a week to go. Tickets are still available to buy in these price sections:

The card is not complete for Stomping Grounds even though there is very little time to continue building it. After the Universal Title bout, the second biggest match is Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler inside of a steel cage, but it isn’t helping.

As of the middle of this week, things were even worse for WWE and the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, but they have improved slightly. Wrestling Inc. reported that on Wednesday, there were still tickets available in sections for $227, $352, $502, and $652. There were only a few tickets in the two highest priced sections, but it’s not good news.

It is being reported that fans don’t care to pay for a series of matches that they say will usually happen on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. Here is the current card for Stomping Grounds as of Friday, June 14, 2019.

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston (s) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

For those who wouldn’t mind paying for a WWE event, many of them simply aren’t interested in the majority of the matches. When it all boils down to it, they simply don’t care to see it at all. As far as ticket sales go, things were much worse on Monday of this week.

Stomping grounds is less than 2 weeks away. pic.twitter.com/YnRYuzSRNt — Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 10, 2019

WWE has seen a massive decline in ratings for both of their big shows and that’s not a good thing to see with SmackDown Live moving to Fox this fall. Seeing their numbers drop in the ratings is one thing, but horrible attendance at an event like Stomping Grounds has to be a real cause for concern.