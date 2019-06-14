‘Big Brother 21’ Cast Rumors: Showmance All-Star Season Suspected

Season 21 of Big Brother is right around the corner, and as usual, rumors have flooded Twitter regarding the new cast. While most longtime viewers of the show seem to be hoping for an all newbie cast, many of the rumors are suggesting at least half the cast will contain veterans or “all-stars.” Perhaps the biggest rumor brewing on social media is the showmance theory, which speculates the house will be full of past couples from the reality program.

According to O Magazine, this new suspected duos season could contain some of the biggest showmances to ever grace the Big Brother house. For now, some of the couples rumored to return are Haleigh Broucher and Faysal Shafaat (BB20), Swaggy Lee and Bayleigh Dayton (BB20), Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans (BB20), and Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson (BB19). All of these showmances are from recent seasons, and not many past relationships have been rumored to return, mostly because many aren’t in existence anymore.

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel have also been mentioned as returnees, but the engaged couple is currently appearing on fellow CBS reality competition The Amazing Race for Season 31. The two shows air at the same time, almost guaranteeing the couple will not be appearing on Season 21 of Big Brother.

Of course, the showmance twist is all speculation at this point. Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass has already shown her disdain for spoiler accounts and their wild cast ideas. However, Robyn could just be trying to thwart anyone who has guessed the right twist for the season.

Guess where I’ve been! ???????????????? We’re TWO WEEKS away from the premiere of #BB21 !!! RT if you’re excited to see this summer’s #BigBrother House !!! It’s amazing ???????? pic.twitter.com/xEf7BVxaMU — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) June 11, 2019

Notable Big Brother spoiler Twitter account @oneluckygay claimed eight veterans will be in the Season 21 house but did not specify if this consisted of four showmances or eight solo all-star players.

Most Big Brother fans are taking their frustrations out on social media, as many are hoping for a season with all new players. The greatest seasons in the show’s history are hailed as those with all newbies and no twists regarding veterans. Season 15 winner Andy Herren even commented on this belief on Twitter.

Loading...

“The best Big Brother casts of the last 5 years were 17 and 20, which both had all new players and no stunt casting. Why don’t the Big Brother producers understand that newbie casts are generally way more thrilling than a mixture of returnees/newbies? I hope the rumors are wrong,” he tweeted.

The cast of Big Brother Season 21 will be revealed on June 17. The two-night premiere event begins on June 25 and 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.