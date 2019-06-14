Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Mega Cleavage In Black Tank & Matching Black Spandex In Hot New Photos

Khloe Kardashian hit up Agoura Hills in style yesterday.

The reality star was spotted out and about in the Los Angeles suburb running a few errands during lunchtime on Thursday. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the reality star putting her curvy figure on display in a sexy little outfit. In the images posted to the site, the mother of one wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and curled as well as a face full of makeup. Most of her beautiful face is covered by a pair of oversized sunglasses but the 34-year-old can be seen rocking a bright pink lipstick for the outing.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star puts her fit figure on display during the outing, wearing a tiny, black tank top and showing off plenty of cleavage to onlookers. Paired with the black tank is a short pair of black spandex pants that show off KoKo’s toned legs. On top of the all-black look, Kardashian adds a pop of color with a purple Balenciaga duster that falls all the way down to her knees. According to the publication, the duster alone sells for $2,250.

Khloe completes her casual but sexy look with a pair of black socks and sneakers from Kanye West’s Yeezy line. During her day out, Khloe didn’t appear to let the drama going on between herself and ex Tristan Thompson get to her. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Tristan’s other ex, model Jordan Craig, alleged that Khloe was Tristan’s mistress when they were still together. At the time, Craig was also pregnant with Tristan’s baby.

Since the allegations, which were brought to light in court documents, Khloe has broken her silence on the matter and taken to social media to defend herself. In the lengthy Instagram post, Khloe denied knowing that Thompson was still in a relationship when they started dating.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth. Take it as you will. My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

Kardashian then goes on to reiterate the fact that Thompson and his inner circle all denied that he was still in a relationship with Craig at the time and the Cleveland Cavaliers star begged her not to end things between them. But even though she denied being the other woman, Kardashian did apologize for causing pain.

“Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this,” she wrote.

Khloe and Tristan share one child together, 1-year-old True Thompson.