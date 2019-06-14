‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Nick Calls On Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 17 bring a reconnection for Chelsea and Nick. Plus, Michael gets the whole truth from Kevin, and it’s a doozy.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) contacts Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to SheKnows Soaps. After she left Genoa City, Chelsea tried to contact Nick several times, but he never replied. However, now that Adam (Mark Grossman) is back in town, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gave Adam Chelsea’s number without Nick’s consent, Nick decides it is time to reach out to his former fiance. The situation is dire with Adam trying to get custody of Christian. Chelsea certainly has a soft spot for Christian and Nick’s relationship. When she left town last year, Chelsea had Christian with her, but she changed her mind and left the little boy on Victoria’s doorstep instead.

The Inquisitr reported that Egan recently teased Nick and Chelsea on her Instagram, and it seems like she may come back to Genoa City for Nick instead of Adam. After all, Chelsea already told Sharon (Sharon Case) that she’s remarried and her new husband adopted Connor. Is that actually true, or did Chelsea make it up as an excuse to avoid coming back to town and letting Adam see Connor?

Meanwhile, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) makes Kevin (Greg Rikaart) come clean. Michael knows his brother well enough to know that something strange is going on. He can tell that Kevin is hiding something, and Michael won’t quit until he finds out everything. Once he hears all the dirty details, though, Michael may wish he’d stayed in the dark about Kevin’s dealings since his unexpected return to town.

Ultimately, Michael gets a shock when he finds out that Kevin’s wife Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is still alive. She only faked her death, and shortly after Kevin and Bella followed her to live in Portland, Oregon away from the problems they had in Genoa City. Then, Michael will find out that Adam has Chloe, which is upsetting. However, most upsetting for Michael might be finding out that Kevin kidnapped Phyllis for leverage against Adam.

Michael has been going around Genoa City to spread the idea that Phyllis faked her own kidnapping, and now he finds out that Kevin took her. Of course, now Phyllis has escaped, so who knows what will happen with her? Now the brothers will have to figure out how to make things right and retrieve Chloe from Adam while also smoothing things over with Phyllis, which will be no easy feat.