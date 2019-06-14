Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants Fourth Wedding To Alex Rodriguez To Be In A Church

Jennifer Lopez is hoping that at least one detail of her upcoming wedding to former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, also known as A-Rod, will be different from her previous ceremonies.

The 49-year-old opened up about some of the details of her fourth wedding in a new YouTube video that takes fans behind-the-scenes of her current It’s My Party tour, E! News reported.

In the lengthy upload, Lopez noted that her wedding to A-Rod will be taking place “soon.”

“Not soon-soon, but next year,” she clarified.

This appears to be the first time the pop star has offered any sort of date for the nuptials. As The Inquisitr previously reported, JLo recently admitted that she and her fiancé wanted to “take [their] time” with planning so it wouldn’t be “rushed.” She also explained that her busy schedule – which has included preparing for her new tour and filming the movie Hustlers – has hindered her planning time.

Despite still apparently being in the early stages of wedding planning, the “On The Floor” singer does have a few details in mind for her big day.

“I’d like a big wedding and I’d like to get married in a church this time,” she said during her latest YouTube upload. “I’ve never been married in a church and I’ve been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don’t really count those. But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids.”

Lopez and her third husband Marc Anthony share 11-year-old twins Max and Emme together. They were married in 2004 before splitting in 2011 and finalizing their divorce in 2014. The pop star was also briefly married to Ojani Noa in 1997, and then to Cris Judd in 2001, though she explained in her new video that they were just attempts to “try” to get married.

“It seems like in this life, you’re always surrounded by people – you’re never lonely. But it’s very lonely,” she said.

JLo went on to explain that many people, including herself in her younger years, use marriage as a means to always have someone with them as they go through life.

“That’s not how it goes. It’s a bad reason to get married. Not the right one. The wrong one,” she explained. “The right one is when you find someone who really makes you better.”

And it seems that A-Rod is that person. Earlier this month, Lopez took the stage at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where The Inquisitr reported that she accepted the Fashion Icon award with a speech in which she gushed over her soon-to-be hubby.

“You guys make me feel like the MVP every day,” she said. “You make me feel like the most beautiful person in the world just for being loved.”