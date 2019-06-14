‘Maxim’ Bombshell Shanina Shaik Dons Just A Towel In Sexy New Photo

Shanina Shaik felt like a princess during her stay at the luxurious Crown Towers in Melbourne, Australia. At least, that is what she told her Instagram fans, and she added a photo to prove it. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning shot of herself wearing nothing but a towel in the bathroom of a fancy hotel room to show off how glamorous the stay Down Under was panning out to be.

In the photo, the former Maxim cover girl is featured sitting on the edge of a modern bathtub while donning just a white bath towel wrapped around her chest, showing off the powerful structure of her shoulders. Shaik is posing with her body facing the camera while she has her head turned to the back. She is peering at the viewer through the mirror on the opposite wall so that the onlooker gets to see different perspectives of both her body and face.

The Australian beauty is wearing her raven hair straightened down and parted in the side, as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest. While it is hard to see clearly, Shaik appears to be wearing just a little makeup, embracing an overall natural look.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Shaik shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 24,000 likes and about 150 comments in just half a day of being posted. Users of the photo-sharing social media app who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to joke around with her.

As the magazine announced earlier this year, Shaik graced the cover of Maxim’s May/June issue. In the accompanying interview, the Australian model opened up about being mixed-race in an industry that is notorious for its lack of diversity. Shaik, whose mother is Australian of Lithuanian descent and whose father is Pakistani and Saudi, said that her heritage was seen as a hindrance early on in her career.

“At times being so mixed hindered me from getting jobs as clients couldn’t place me in a ‘category’ of race, which I thought was absurd and really unfortunate,” Shaik told Maxim.