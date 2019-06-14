Colombian ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Manuela Alvarez Rocks Sexy Blue Bikini & Brings Instagram To Its Knees

Manuela Alvarez is proving why she’s a professional model.

As fans of the Colombian-born beauty are well aware, Manuela is an up-and-coming model who has gained a ton of popularity over the past few years. The black-haired beauty uses social media to keep her fans in the loop on projects that she is working on she also happens to share a ton of bikini-clad shots. In the most recent photo that was posted to her account, Manuela does what she does best and rocks a bikini.

In the photo, which was geotagged in Los Angeles, Manuela poses with the ocean at her back. The 30-year-old stands front and center in the photo, running her hands through her hair and striking a sexy pose for the camera. Her long, dark tresses appear to be slightly wet in the shot and she also wears it waved. The beauty appears to be makeup free in the shot, wearing just a little bit of mascara for the beachy look.

But it’s Manuela’s stunning body that really has her fans talking. In the image, the model rocks a blue bikini that leaves little to the imagination, showing off her toned abs for the camera. The bikini bottoms feature string sides, and her incredible legs are also on display in the snapshot. The peek-a-boo bikini top shows off a little bit of cleavage but overall, Alvarez looks terrific.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Alvarez stellar reviews with over 6,000 likes and 190-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let the Sports Illustrated model know that they’re huge fans, while countless others gushed over her amazing figure.

“Gorgeous bikini bod,” one follower wrote on the post.

“Like being lucky to find a chest full of gold..opening Your Instagram page is like discovering a treasure,” said a second.

“You always look beautiful. Hope you had a great day,” one more Instagram user chimed in.

Over the past few weeks, Alvarez has been asking her fans to vote for her for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue rookie class of 2020. The Inquisitr recently shared that Alvarez showed off her amazing figure in another blue bikini. In the snapshot, the Colombian model struck a sexy pose, lying in the sand and showing off her beautiful body to her followers. While clad in a tiny little bikini, the beauty’s toned abs, arms, and thighs were fully on display.

Like her most recent post, this one earned the black-haired beauty a lot of attention with over 4,000 likes and 150-plus comments.