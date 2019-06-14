Wendy Williams Reportedly Extending Boyfriend Marc Tomblin’s Stay In New York City

Wendy Williams is having such a good time with her new male suitor, 27-year-old Marc Tomblin, that she is extending his stay in New York City. The 54-year-old talk show host met Tomblin during her getaway in California with Blac Chyna last week, and brought him home with her to Manhattan to spend some more time together.

Tomblin was reportedly supposed to go home on Thursday, according to TMZ. There is no word on how long he will stay in the city with Williams.

While Williams did state that she does not have a boyfriend, and sources told TMZ that she and Tomblin are taking things slow, the two reportedly have a “deep connection.”

“They’re living their best single lives possible,” one source said.

Williams, who split from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, back in April, has been spotted in the city on dinner dates and shopping sprees with her young friend. On top of her divorce from Hunter, Williams is also dealing with some family drama — her son with Hunter, Kevin Hunter Jr., was recently arrested after punching his father in a late-night altercation. Sources say that Williams is feeling vulnerable at the moment and Tomblin has been a source of comfort.

In fact, Tomblin appeared by her side last week when she was asked on-camera about the drama occurring in her family. Williams subsequently broke down in tears.

The television personality has already shown off her new man on Instagram, although she did not reveal his face. On Monday, she shared a photo of herself sitting by a pool, snuggled up to Tomblin’s leg while he held her hand. In the caption, she added a few unusual hashtags, such as #oldenoughtobeyourmother, #verysexyman, and #mynewlife.

In the comments section of the post, fans and friends wished the talk show host well and congratulated her on her budding relationship.

“LOVE IT!” reality star Tamar Braxton wrote.

“Happy you’re feeling happy,” a fan said.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tomblin was identified earlier this week as a convicted felon. The man was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon on January 29, 2013 in North Carolina. Later that year, he was convicted of breaking and entering. The incidents both occurred in August, 2012.

Williams is reportedly aware of Tomblin’s criminal record, but made it clear that she will continue seeing him.

“I am a 54-year-old grown-a** woman,” she told TMZ. “I know what I’m doing.”