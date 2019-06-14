Emily Ratajkowski Bares Midriff, Shows Off Tiny Waist & Sculpted Thighs On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski put her athletic figure on display in her latest Instagram update.

The gorgeous supermodel and talented bikini designer has been very active on the popular social media platform as of late, particularly around the recent launch of her newest Inamorata SWIM collection. After breaking the Internet with a slew of torrid bikini shots posted last week – which proved that she can slay the beach-babe look in just about any type of swimsuit, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time – Emily is now enjoying a bit of quiet, relaxing time.

However, this doesn’t mean that the dark-haired beauty has taken a break from posting on Instagram. Case in point, on Friday, Emily treated her massive following to a pair of sizzling photos that racked up over half a million likes within one hour of having been posted. While the new pics were considerably less raunchy than her steamy swimsuit snaps, they did, nevertheless, catch the attention of her fans – and for good reason.

Leaving her daring bikinis aside, Emily showed off her insane body in an eye-catching athleisurewear outfit. For the snapshots in question, the 28-year-old stunner slipped into a white crop top and black biker shorts, showing that she doesn’t need to parade around in racy pool attire in order to command attention.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model flaunted her killer physique in the sporty ensemble, a trendy co-ord by Aimé Leon Dore. Emblazoned with the label’s name, the two pieces seemed perfectly tailored to Emily’s hourglass figure, playing up her Internet-famous assets in a casual-yet-sexy display.

The Vogue model showed off some serious curves in the form-fitting athleisurewear – and flashed quite a bit of skin in the long-sleeved crop top and thigh-skimming shorts. Baring her midriff to expose her taut waistline, she gave fans a quick glimpse of her washboard abs. At the same time, Emily showcased her chiseled hips in the snug biker shorts, putting her sculpted thighs front and center.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the brunette bombshell was spotted wearing the curve-clinging outfit on Wednesday morning, when she stepped out to grab some coffee in New York. Photographed by paparazzi as she traipsed along the busy streets, Emily enjoyed a relaxing walk with her new pooch, Colombo, in tow.

On the same day, The Daily Mail published several snapshots of Emily rocking the chic ensemble, in addition to a short video that showed the model affably chatting with a woman who approached her to ask about Colombo. While her admirers have already gotten the chance to see her stylish look, Emily wanted to show off the outfit on Instagram as well.

In the caption of today’s post, the “Blurred Lines” hottie tagged the media outlet, Splash News, which yesterday took to Instagram to share a photo collage of Emily and Colombo.

Loading...

As expected, her latest photo share received a lot of love from her 23.1 million Instagram followers. The new pics garnered more than 832,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, as fans couldn’t help but gush over her incredible figure.

“The Queen of biking shorts,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“How can someone look so good walking their dog?” penned another.

“Guuuuuuurrrrl stunning yas [sic],” read a third message, ending in a heart-eyes emoji.