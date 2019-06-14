Alabama Judge Orders Woman To Allow Her Alleged Rapist To Visit Sons He Impregnated Her With, She Claims

The alleged rapist is the woman's uncle, who allegedly impregnated her when she was an adolescent.

An Alabama woman says a judge ordered her to allow the rapist who impregnated her — her uncle — to visit their sons, Fox News reports.

The woman, who has asked to be identified only as “Jessica,” didn’t provide specifics, such as the name of the judge who purportedly issued the order, or the name of her alleged rapist, or even the community in which these events allegedly took place.

Nevertheless, she says that her uncle began raping her when she was an adolescent. The first time, she says, she was “about 12 or 13 years old” when her uncle climbed into her bed. She says she felt like she “didn’t have any options to fight back or resist, or to tell anyone afterwards.”

The uncle allegedly raped her repeatedly, multiple times over the course of her teenage years.

Some of those alleged rapes resulted in pregnancies. At 14, she miscarried. At 16, she gave birth to a son, whose father was her alleged rapist. At 18, she gave birth to a third child who later died. And at 19, she says, her uncle raped her and, for the fourth time, impregnated her; she later gave birth to their second son.

Now, she says, a judge has told her that every time she attempts to forbid the boys’ father from seeing them, she’ll spend 48 hours in jail.

So why is Jessica sharing her story now? Because Alabama, like several other states, recently passed a restrictive abortion law. The law, similar to those passed by other states in recent weeks, bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is generally at around the sixth week of pregnancy. Since most women don’t even realize they’re pregnant until after the sixth week, the law effectively bans all abortions.

Alabama’s law, however, takes things one step further, in that it doesn’t allow exceptions for rape or incest. That means that there may very well be more women like Jessica in Alabama in the future. In fact, Jessica said she was inspired to share her story after the passage of Alabama’s law.

“It’s been a very long, hard road for me, but it’s going to be worth it. It may not benefit my case, but somebody in the future will benefit from this,” she said.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s law faces a court challenge. The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood collectively filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming the law “directly conflicts” with the 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision, as well as “more than four decades of Supreme Court precedent affirming its central holding” on abortion rights.