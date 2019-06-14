Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Pert, Curvy Bottom In Sexy New Workout Video

Tammy Hembrow showed why she’s often called the “Australian Kim Kardashian” when she posted a sexy new workout video on Instagram that shows off her perfectly round derriere. In the clip, Tammy is doing a series of exercises designed to develop the lower half of her body, and her fans definitely seemed to appreciate the display of strength and muscle tone.

“You’re literally my motivation.. today is my day 1 at the gym,” wrote one enthusiastic Instagram follower.

“Yessss, love seeing your quick workout vids,” another fan commented. “Gives me so much motivation.”

In the caption, Tammy revealed that the lavender sports bra and biker shorts that she’s wearing are from her athleisure brand, Saski Collection. If you’re looking to replicate her style, these items are available on the company’s website.

But if you’re looking to replicate her “gains,” you’ll have to invest lots of effort and time at the gym. In a 2018 interview with Galore Magazine, Tammy revealed that she has been into fitness ever since she was a teenager.

“Working out makes me feel so much better about myself physically and mentally,” she said. “Motivation is a big one for me…it’s important to make the time. I’ve found that using my app is a great guide to keeping me on track.”

According to its product description on the Apple App Store, The Tammy Fit app helps users to outline their exercise goals and develop daily workout schedules. It also features calorie and water intake trackers and other fitness guides.

But Tammy’s social media star power has shielded the project from negative reviews. As The Daily Mail reports, some users have made complaints about its billing system and said that its recommended workouts were too basic when compared to free fitness advice that’s available from other online sources.

“Not happy! I chose to do a monthly subscription to see if I actually liked this app and Apple have charged me quarterly!” wrote one user, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

“Love Tammy and was so excited for her app but the macros count was completely wrong! It got all my height, weight, etc. but was totally off,” another person commented.

Despite these complaints, Tammy’s app is still available in the Apple store and has a rating of 3.9 out of five stars. The featured reviews on its product page are positive as well. It’s also clear that the 25-year-old beauty is proud of it as it’s linked to her Instagram page with a call to action which encourages her fans to download it.