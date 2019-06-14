Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Completely Nude In Sultry New Photo

Alessandra Ambrosio is heating things up on Instagram with a sultry new upload that is sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.

On Friday, June 14, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel logged into her account on the social media platform to share a sexy new photo to her feed that is sending temperatures soaring. The photo was nearly completely black-and-white, capturing the Brazilian bombshell on the right side of the frame while a large, gold statue of an astronaut stood on the floor next to her. In the caption, Alessandra explained that she and her shimmering space traveler would be celebrating the “first watch worn on the moon.”

According to Air & Space Magazine, the accessory was the Speedmaster Professional made by the brand Omega and worn by none other than Neil Armstrong when the Apollo 11 landed on the moon in 1969.

As for Alessandra, the model was captured getting ready for the event in a way that some may deem slightly out of order — with her shoes first. Bent over at her waist, Alessandra appeared to have been candidly captured by the camera as she clasped the buckle on her strappy stiletto heels, wearing nothing else in the steamy shot for a display that left very little to the imagination. The stunner flaunted her long, lean legs, and toned back in the shot. While most of her exposed chest was expertly covered by the positioning of her body, zooming into the photo reveals plenty of cleavage and underboob within eyesight.

Around her wrist, Alessandra wore a thick glistening watch, likely also from the brand Omega, and a thin, delicate ring sat on one of her fingers. To complete her nearly-naked look, Alessandra wore her brunette tresses up in a high top knot, with a few stray strands falling in front of her face, which was glammed up with a glossy lip and thick coat of mascara on her lashes that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before likes and comments began pouring in for the stunner’s steamy new upload. At the time of this writing, the snap has already raked in more than 30,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “too beautiful for words.”

Earlier this week, the babe send pulses racing with another sexy snap that was arguably more modest than today’s, though only slightly. In a new photo added to her page on Thursday, June 12, Alessandra rocked a new piece from her GAL Floripa swimwear line — a seriously skimpy sand-colored bikini that exposed her impressive abs and insane decolletage, driving her fans absolutely wild.