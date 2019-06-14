Chanel West Coast Puts Sexy Curves On Display In Skintight Miniskirt

Chanel West Coast is putting her killer figure on display in another incredibly hot photo.

The Ridiculousness star has a huge following on Instagram with over 3 million on the platform alone. Every single post that the reality star shares with her fans gets her a ton of attention. While West Coast usually uses the page to promote her music and hit TV show, she also uses it to share sexy, fashion-forward snapshots as well.

In the most recent post that was shared to her account, Chanel posted two different photos while rocking the same outfit. In the first photo in the series, West Coast poses on a set of stairs while rocking a white ensemble with black polka dots. The 30-year-old shows off her killer legs in a tiny skirt that leaves little to the imagination. On top, the bombshell wears a white tank top tucked into the skirt and pairs it with a matching polka-dot jacket.

The stunner wears her long, dark locks down and curled while she looks into the camera and flashes a slight smile. West Coast completes the hot look with a pair of white sunglasses and white heels. The beauty also rocks a dainty silver necklace for the fashionable look. The second photo in the series shows Chanel in the exact same outfit, only this time she strikes a different pose while blowing a kiss into the camera.

Since the new post went live on her account, it’s earned West Coast plenty of attention with over 24,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to let Chanel know that they love her outfit while countless others commented on her fit body. There were a few others who told Chanel to ignore some of the hateful comments that she received.

“You look like your just a amazing awesome freaking person chanel keep doing u keep making music and keep making people like me laugh when u are on Ridiculousness for get the haters out there that’s hating on u for some reason,” one follower wrote.

“Loving the vintage look! You look great, Chanel!” commented another.

“Looking like Marilyn Monroe!” one more user wrote with a series of emoji.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that West Coast put her body on display in another sexy ensemble. In the sultry clip, West Coast shows off her amazing body as well as her dance moves. She shows off plenty of cleavage in the killer clip as she rocks a pink-and-green leopard-print bikini and a pair of high-waisted jeans.

It’s probably just a matter of time before Chanel delights her fans with yet another sexy post.