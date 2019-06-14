Taylor Swift New Album ‘Lover’ Will Have An Accompanying Clothing Line

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift will definitely have a busy calendar for the next several months. Not only is she set to drop her latest album titled Lover late this summer, but she will also release to fans an accompanying fashion line that will be inspired by the songs on the hotly anticipated new release.

Page Six reported that in support of the new album, the worldwide pop sensation will debut a collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney — the daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney — that will be “inspired” by Lover‘s tunes.

“She’s been a friend for a really long time, and also just a woman I respect so much,” Swift said of her relationship with McCartney during a series of Instagram Live videos posted on June 13.

“I respect what she creates, how she creates it. There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs, and I’ve worn a lot of her stuff recently. She’s heard the new album, and this new collaboration is inspired by the Lover album … I’m so excited about that, and really excited that she would want to collaborate in this way,” concluded Swift of the collaboration between the two women.

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 ???? Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this. https://t.co/SGjcCUYZdM pic.twitter.com/IPy54raQUF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 13, 2019

Swift debuted the album cover for her latest release on her official Twitter, showing an ethereal side to the music superstar. She is seen looking downward with a background of blue and pink pastels behind her. Her famous blonde hair is worn long over her shoulders and the tips of her tresses are tinted blue.

She also rocks some sexy back art for the first release from the new record titled “Calm Down.” The singer’s back is covered from shoulder to shoulder with dozens of black butterflies. In the photo, the singer sports a pink bikini top, heart earrings, and sunglasses. It appears she is looking out over a trailer park in the photo.

After several albums where Swift dished relentlessly about the ways she had been done wrong over the years by many of her past loves, on Lover, she seems to finally be in a place of peace in her life, and the new songs reflect as much.

Swift has been involved in a serious relationship with actor Joe Alwyn for 14 months. Us Weekly reported that Swift’s parents love Joe and that the actor’s family adores her as well. If they eventually decided to marry, the news outlet reported “they have everyone’s blessing,”

Us Weekly also reported that it is thought that Swift believes Alwyn is the one for her and that she wants to get engaged to him.

Lover will be released August 23.