Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Pops Out Of Semi-Sheer Nude Swimsuit

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has built her career modeling itsy-bitsy clothing. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel may have hung up her wings, but she doesn’t appear done rocking lingerie-like outfits. The model’s latest Instagram update sent fans a sizzling swimsuit display, and it seems to have caused quite the stir.

On June 13, the 32-year-old updated her Instagram. Two snaps showed the blonde clad in a tiny swimsuit in woven nudes. Photographed on a water vessel in full sun, the blonde showcased her super-slim frame against a scenic backdrop of rocks, greenery, and waves. While the first photo appeared to have been taken by someone else, the second was a selfie.

Suffice to say that this swimsuit ticked a lot of boxes. The scoop neckline was flaunting Rosie’s world-famous cleavage. Meanwhile, a high-cut waist showcased the Brit’s curvy waist and feminine silhouette. Given that the rustic material was semi-sheer, fans were treated to a flashing of Rosie’s taut abs as well as more bust definition than an opaque piece would offer. With her blonde hair loose and her puckered lips slightly parted, Rosie looked as relaxed as she did sexy.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“The most perfect human,” one wrote.

“Fav VS model ever” was another comment.

Something about yesterday’s update seemed to be sending out this supermodel’s signature class. Steering clear of raunchy, Rosie was channeling the Instagram-adored trend of looking classy in swimwear. Her gold necklace matched clasp details on the swimsuit. Cushions in the background added extra flair.

While Rosie offered no geotag in her most recent post, she did offer a sense of continuity. The snaps followed close-up versions of the swimsuit, alongside a picture of her sandals and a woven Saint Laurent tote planted in sands. Given that Rosie did use an Ischia, Italy, geotag with a similar-looking setting two days ago, it can be assumed that the model is vacationing on the shores of Italy.

Rosie’s semi-sheer swimsuit snaps had racked up over 344,000 likes within nine hours of being posted. Over 1,200 comments were left within the same time span. Given the uber-stylish pool wear and sexy model wearing it, it’s of little surprise that few comments were regarding the model’s famous boyfriend Jason Statham.

Rosie has 9.6 million Instagram followers. Her status as one of the world’s most-recognized runway faces has carried over to her social media. Her Instagram is followed by celebrities including Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Thorne, Ashley Benson, and Sofia Richie.