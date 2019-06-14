Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snuggle Up In Curve-Hugging Bodysuits For Sultry Instagram Post

The Kardashian-Jenners really know how to grab their Instagram followers’ attention. On Friday, Khloe Kardashian and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, drew awareness to their Kylie Cosmetics makeup collaboration with a sultry post on the social media platform. The sisters snuggled up together in matching metallic bodysuits, sending their fans into a frenzy and likely drumming up a few guaranteed sales for the launch of the KoKo Kollection this week.

The photo on Khloe’s Instagram feed showed the Good American founder, 34, lying down on a pink backdrop. In the post, Khloe is wearing a metallic rose-gold-colored, full-length bodysuit that hugs her famous curves, while leaving her toned, tanned arms bare. Kylie, 21, is lying beside her sister wearing a matching outfit, with the exception of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s bodysuit cut off at the thighs, exposing her toned and curvy legs.

Kylie’s head is rested on Khloe’s stomach, gently pressing her hand on her sister’s arm, which is resting on Kylie’s thigh. The young billionaire’s other arm is tucked against her own waist, while Khloe’s other hand is placed on her neck, drawing attention to her silver hoop earring. The sisters are both wearing their blonde locks down, Khloe’s hair wavy and Kylie’s hair stick-straight, and both are sporting full faces of makeup. Khloe’s head is turned to the side and looking away from the camera, while Kylie is staring into the lens of the camera with a solemn gaze.

In the caption, Khloe announced the 3 p.m. launch of her collaboration with Kylie’s cosmetics brand.

The photo certainly did gain attention, earning over 115,000 likes in just half-an-hour. Among the 500-plus comments were fans gushing over the sisters’ beauty and expressing their excitement for the collection.

“QUEENSSS,” one user said.

“OMG GORGEOUS LADIES.”

“Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy so excited,” another comment read with a series of various emoji.

Last week, Khloe shared another promotional image with her sister, which garnered over 1 million likes. That one shows Khloe in a white bodysuit with thin straps and cut-outs at the thigh, leaving her toned legs on full display, with Kylie hugging her older sister from behind, resting a hand on her thigh as she wears a white bra and matching undies. The image earned love from fellow stars like Lala Kent, Kimora Lee Simmons, Kim Zolciak, Olivia Pierson and many more.

“WOW HOTTIE SISTASSS,” Olivia said.

Lala and Kimora left several heart-eye emoji, while Kimora left three red hearts.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenners’ makeup artist Ash K. Holm said she “can’t wait” for the new release.