‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Addresses Cheating Rumors, Admits He Made A ‘Lapse In Judgment’

While Meghan King Edmonds and her husband Jim Edmonds may no longer be on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the drama continues to follow them wherever they go.

Yesterday, website All About the Tea released a report that Jim had been unfaithful to Meghan, sending NSFW photos to an alleged mistress. Since the report came out, Edmonds released a statement on the matter to set the record straight. The former St. Louis Cardinals player penned a lengthy press release and shared it with media outlet Us Weekly. While Edmonds did admit to sending the NSFW photos, he did deny the report that he had a “physical relationship” with this woman.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Edmonds goes on to say that he made a “poor” decision by exposing himself and his family to this type of person. The former baseball pro also said that he is sorry, and he has already asked his wife for forgiveness for his lapse in judgment. Edmonds also expressed that he is “outraged” that this person tried to ruin his family, and he vowed to take legal action against the woman.

“We were never having any problems in our marriage,” the statement reads. “My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.'”

He ended the statement by reiterating the fact that there was not any sort of physical relationship between himself and the other party. In the initial report from All About The Tea, the website alleged that Edmonds initially cheated on his second wife with a woman who they called the “baseball madame.” After that, the pair reportedly lost touch but reconnected in 2018 when Meghan was pregnant with twins Hart and Hayes.

Along with the report, the site also posted screenshots of text messages between Jim and the “baseball madame,” including one photo of Edmond’s penis and another video of him masturbating, which was sent on the same day that the twins were born. Although Edmonds claimed that the relationship was never physical, the report suggested that Jim and the mistress would meet up at hotels around the country to have sex when Edmonds was traveling for work.

It does not appear that Meghan has spoken publicly about these allegations. However, yesterday, she took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself and Edmonds enjoying the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup win.