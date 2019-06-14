Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Fiercely Protects Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 17, reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will unleash her inner mama bear. The former chemist will try to protect her daughter against someone whom she believes has a hidden agenda. Brooke believes that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has an ulterior motive as far as Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is concerned, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have just annulled her marriage. Although Hope believes that ending her marriage was for the best, she is still torn about it. She wanted to give the girls a full-time father while she would be able to spend more time with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). In theory, the arrangement should be working but her emotions are still running high.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will ask Liam to send her a photo of himself and the girls. The reality of the situation will strike her when she sees Liam and his daughters. She may console herself with the thought that she did the right thing, but she will also realize that Liam has a life of his own without her. Luckily, she will be able to lean on her mother for support when the photo comes through.

Both Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be present when she receives the pic. While they have opposing views on the annulment, both Ridge and Brooke will have sympathy for Hope. They know that she has had a tough year.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise when Brooke blasts Thomas on Monday’s episode. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will continue to push his own agenda. He has no scruples and will use his own son to further his agenda. Thomas has continuously pushed Douglas and Hope’s relationship. He knows that since his son and Hope are close, he can use their affection for each other to his own advantage.

Unfortunately for Thomas, Brooke sees through his plan. Brooke will accuse Thomas of using Douglas to win Hope. She feels that Thomas is to blame for Hope and Liam’s annulment and will lay into her stepson. She has had enough of his manipulative games and will tell him to back off. However, it may be too late as it seems as if he is making headway with Hope. Thomas recently kissed her, and it was the first time that she did not push him away.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.