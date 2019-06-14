Stella Maxwell Owns The Runway In Sexy Black Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell owned the runway Thursday night at the CR Runway fashion show in Florence, Italy. The leggy model shared a photo and video of her appearance at the event on Instagram, and she looked fabulous.

In the photo, the Maxwell wore a black bikini strappy heels. She accessorized the look with a variety of gold and silver necklaces and bracelets. Strings of pearls around her neck and wrists added a delicate look to the ensemble. She wore a pair of fingerless PVC biker gloves and fishnet stockings for an edgy attitude. The bombshell completed the look with a checkered jacket draped over her shoulders.

The video Maxwell shared showed a clip of her strutting her stuff down the runway. Perfectly poised, the model oozed with confidence in every step. Many of the model’s fans commented on how elegant and intense she looked.

“You simply glide, beauty personified,” one fan said. Another said she had a “fierce walk.” Others simply noted how hot Maxwell looked.

Hot is a look Maxwell has mastered. Just a quick stroll through her Instagram account shows how she commands attention in just about everything she wears. From bikinis to pantsuits to sexy gowns, Maxwell knows how to keep her followers entertained.

The blond beauty is no stranger to the runway. She has appeared as a Victoria’s Secret Angel twice — in 2015 and 2016. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2016, she said that the experience was her biggest achievement to date. She also said being named Maxim‘s number one hottest girl was also something she was proud of.

Maxwell works hard to keep her body lean. She said that she works with a personal trainer who advises her on how to use weights without becoming too bulky. She said she also likes to take hikes and walk outside while getting fresh air.

She recently shared photos of herself enjoying some fresh air at the beach taking her shirt off, which sent temperatures soaring.

When preparing for a show like the one she attended last night, Maxwell said sleep was of utmost importance. Eating clean and getting enough water are also important as well as avoiding stress.

When asked how to feel confident in a bikini, the model explained that relaxing is a major component of self-assurance.

“If you’ve been eating well and trying not to party too hard… take in that sun and relax – all those things make you feel good on the inside and that always reflects on the outside,” she said.