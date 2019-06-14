Brielle Biermann Shows Off Stunning Figure In Incredibly Tiny Yellow Tube Top

Brielle Biermann is living her best life this summer.

The Don’t Be Tardy star is always one to keep her 1 million-plus Instagram followers up to date on all of the happenings in her life, and she never shies away from showing off some skin for the camera. Most recently, the 22-year-old put her flawless figure on display in yet another stunning photo that was posted to her popular social media page.

In the snapshot, Biermann appears front and center, sitting on a male friend’s lap while two other pals pose in the background. The blonde-haired beauty makes a kissy face into the camera while also rocking a face full of beautiful makeup for the photo-op that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and highlighter. She wears her long, dyed tresses down and curled, and her body is fully on display in the shot as well.

Clad in a tiny yellow tube top that shows off her toned and tanned arms — as well as a little bit of midriff — Biermann also rocks a pair of tight-fitting jeans in the sexy ensemble. Since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter a ton of attention from her fans with over 32,000 likes, in addition to almost 200 comments.

While some fans took to the post to let Brielle know that they are huge fans of hers, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her flawless figure. There were also a handful of other fans who simply commented on the post with their favorite emoji.

“Love your family! I dont care what you kook [sic] like on outside, you guys seem like nice people. Blessed af nice people,” one follower commented.

“Those young men look happy,” said a second.

“God bless America you’re so da** pretty it’s unfair,” another user chimed in.

Brielle’s recent photo comes just after it was reported that she and her mother are cashing in big on their hit Bravo show. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the 22-year-old is set to make a ton of money on the new season of the reality show. Last year, Brielle earned $192,000 for Season 7 but her recent pay raise to $18,000 per episode means that she will be making an impressive $216,000 for the eighth season of the show.

Kim is also cashing in big time on the show that helped launched her into superstardom following her stint on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to the report, the mother-of-six is set to earn a whopping $150,000 per episode, which equals $1.8 million for the season.

The new season of Don’t Be Tardy is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year or early next year.