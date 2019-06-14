‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her Bodybuilding Muscles In Throwback Bikini Snap

Teresa's putting her bikini body on display.

Teresa Giudice is showing off her impressive bodybuilding muscles in a throwback snap shared to her Instagram account. The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star – who shocked fans last year by revealing that she’d been training to compete in bodybuilding competitions – took to the social media site on June 13 to share a year-old photo of herself in a glittery bikini in honor of Throwback Thursday.

The snap showed the mom of four posing for the camera in a bedazzled green bikini with silver accents on both the top and bottom, while also revealing her deep, dark tan.

The upload also included several other snaps of the reality star flaunting her toned figure in a two-piece. The other photos had her flexing her muscles from the front and the back in a purple satin bikini, while another of the uploads featured her working out in the gym in a bright yellow crop-top and leggings ensemble.

In the caption, Giudice – whose husband, Joe Giudice, is currently facing deportation back to his home country of Italy, as The Inquisitr previously reported – revealed she was sharing the bikini and workout shots in celebration of being a first-time fitness competitor and competing in her first big bodybuilding competition a year ago.

The sister-in-law to Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Melissa Gorga then continued by admitting she worked hard to reach her “goal” of competing, while putting her impressive toned body down to going hard in her workouts, good nutrition and staying hydrated.

Fans heaped praise on the RHONJ star in the comments section, with many of Teresa’s 1.6 million followers showing their support after seeing her looking so happy in the throwback snap.

“You look amazing @teresagiudice,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the June 13 upload. “So empowering to see you reach your goals. It definitely motivates me to do the same.”

“Being that fit is a hard place to get to. KUDOS to you!” a second commented. “You worked very hard and were soooooo disciplined! Congratulations on such an accomplishment. Don’t listen to the haters.”

Teresa ended up coming in third place in the 40-plus bikini division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships last year, and even competed alongside the son of fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania, Frank Catania, who was in another division.

At the time, Giudice spoke out about all the hard work that went into getting her body in such tip-top shape during a fitness interview with Us Weekly.

“It was something I’ve always wanted to do — for myself,” she told the outlet when asked why she turned to bodybuilding. “I’ve gone to the gym since I could drive. I wanted to see my body transform.”

“I love the way my arms and back look. All my clothes are big on me.” Teresa then continued to speak about how her body has changed since getting more into bodybuilding. “My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme. It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good.”