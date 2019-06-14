Kim Kardashian Puts On Dangerous Cleavage Display At The White House

Kim Kardashian spent yesterday at the White House. The KKW Beauty founder was in Washington D.C. to stand behind her advocacy for criminal justice reform – Kim’s backing for the First Step Act came with a speech made alongside President Donald Trump.

Despite the formal occasion, Kim did not appear willing to compromise on her trademark cleavage display.

Photos obtained by Splash News showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star making her way to the White House. The overall look was Oval Office-appropriate – Kim had opted for a stylish, blue pantsuit. The sleek two-piece was, however, dangerously low-cut with a v-neckline. A tight and nude-colored top underneath ticked boxes for contrasting colors, but it was very much upping the ante. Kim’s pushed-up cleavage was on full display, and it appeared to have been subject to some bronzing for extra effect.

Aside from her somewhat eye-popping bust, Kim looked every inch the diplomat. Her chic ensemble matched pointed-toe heels, and her black bob was business-like. Kim was photographed carrying an earthy-toned handbag in animal prints. Hours before her arrival, Kim had taken to Twitter for a series of posts announcing her activities.

“Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing.”

As The Daily Mail reports on June 14, the makeup mogul’s speech appeared to be a success. Kim seemed enthusiastic to announce a ride share scheme that would permit former prisoners to receive gift cards they could use to take rides to and from job interviews. The mother of four stated it was a “huge honor” to be at the White House. She also thanked the president for his “compassion.”

Kim Kardashian West returns to the White House to discuss criminal justice reform https://t.co/rTUOYXDaxQ — TIME (@TIME) June 13, 2019

Kim was personally thanked by Donald Trump – the President called the reality star a “very special person.” As The Inquisitr reports, Trump referenced Kim’s plans to become a lawyer.

“I hear she’s starting to study law, she’s also one of the most successful people in the entertainment business, soon she’ll be one of the most successful lawyers.”

Donning a pantsuit used to be a rarity for Kim. The star was once known for almost exclusively baring her body in risqué outfits. While Kim continues her eye-popping displays over on Instagram and around the streets of Calabasas, California, her wardrobe will turn more conservative when the occasion requires it. That said, given Kim’s racy cleavage display yesterday, it would seem that completely covering up isn’t always a necessity in Kim’s books.